Different Approach for Utah’s 2024 Super Tuesday

Utah Republicans will decide who they wish to be the GOP presidential candidate for 2024 through in-person caucuses, rather than a traditional primary election.

The caucuses are slated for March 5, 2024, also known across the country as Super Tuesday, where more than a dozen states will hold nominating events.

Utah Republican Party Chairman Rob Axson said the voting will be limited to “those who are registered to vote as affiliated members of the Republican Party of Utah” in a letter to Lieutenant Governor Diedre Henderson.

Alexander Dushku Called as the New Member of the Seventy

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called one Alexander Dushku as a new member of the General Authority Seventy.

Elder Dushku was born in Fairfield California in 1966, he’s been married to Jennifer Burnham since 1988, and they have eight children.

Elder Dushku has been working as an attorney since 1996 and will be sustained at the October 2023 General Conference.

Members of the General Authority Seventy serve the church full-time until they become 70 years old.

Beefy Traffic Expected in Logan Canyon this Week.

Logan Canyon is expected to see some rather serious traffic delays due to ranchers moving over 1,400 cattle from one pasture to another.

This rather “beefy” transfer is to help keep the cattle fed and healthy.

The ranchers will be moving the cattle in groups throughout the week, and officials from the area are advising travelers on Highway 89 in Logan Canyon to slow down and use extra caution.

Southern Utah/ St. George News – 08/16/23

Crash on Sunset Leads to Death of a Father

Traffic accidents of varying severity occurred on August 15 across Washington County, with one accident unfortunately leading to a fatality.

A head-on-collision on Sunset Boulevard led to 55-year-old Manuel Gomez losing his life after being saved from the wreckage.

The man who reportedly caused the crash due to negligent driving has been arrested.

Drowsy Collision Near Virgin Sends 4 to Hospital

Another crash was reported on the morning of August 15 near Virgin on State Route 9.

A driver who was reportedly drowsy swerved across the center line and collided with an SUV, sending the four passengers of the vehicle to the hospital.

One of those in the SUV, a 50-year-old woman, had to be transferred via life flight helicopter, and is currently in critical condition.

The drowsy driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Woman Found Dead in a Harmons Parking Lot

A woman was found dead in a car in the Harmons parking lot on 700 South in St. George.

The body was cold when the authorities discovered it meaning the woman most likely passed hours before she was found.

Details on the cause of death, as well as the identity of the woman are currently unknown.

