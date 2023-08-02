KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 24

Statewide News – 08/02/23

Judge Overturns Lawsuit Against Porn Site Age-Verification Law

Utah’s law requiring age verification when entering adult-oriented websites will not be changing anytime soon.

U.S. District Court Judge Ted Stewart dismissed a lawsuit brought by an adult entertainment industry trade group that wanted this law gone.

The reason as to why Judge Stewart dismissed the lawsuit is because he felt he didn’t have jurisdiction to hear the case through to fruition.

The adult entertainment industry trade group said they will appeal the decision.

LDS Church Offers Free Magazine Subscriptions to Members

Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a Member of Twelve Apostles from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced on August 1 that the church is now offering free magazine subscriptions to members around the world.

The magazines in question are for Liahona, the Strength of Youth, and Friend. Each one of the magazines are geared toward different age demographics, and members can get each of these magazines for free, with one subscription per household.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/02/23

Tortoise Tunnels?...Tortoise Tunnels.

The Washington County Habitat Conservation Plan’s Advisory Committee (that’s a mouthful) is planning to build culverts for tortoises.

A Culvert is a subterranean waterway, but the tunnels would be used to help tortoises in Southern Utah to help cross the street safely.

The first of the tunnels would go across Cotton Springs Road, but the Advisory Committee is looking into costs.

Heavy Rain Coming to Southern Utah Today

According to the National Weather Service and Utah Weather Force Facebook page, heavy storms are making its way to southern Utah from the West toward Southern Nevada.

The good news is that residents of Southern Utah could see a lot of moisture which is always good for the desert.

The bad news, possible hail the size of quarters, and more lightning, which could mean more fires for the dry areas of Southern Utah.

More Details on Zion Fire Restrictions

New restrictions that prohibit the use of campfires in Zion Canyon are now in effect.

Jonathan Shafer, Who’s a Public Affairs Specialist for Zion National Park, said the reason for the restrictions come from the wet winter and spring seasons.

All the moisture received during these seasons led to a surplus of dry vegetation, or as Shafer describes it, “flash fire fuels.”

If you’re looking to make a trip to Zion National Park, follow these guidelines.

Don’t plan on making a campfire. If you want to cook, bring a camp stove.

Don’t have loose chains dragging behind your trailer hookups, because that can cause sparks.

If you absolutely have to smoke, then do it in an enclosed vehicle away from any dry vegetation.

Your car may still be hot after the long drive, so don’t park your car on top of dry vegetation. Only park your vehicle in designated parking areas.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton hates camping. Despite this hatred, Stockton actually managed to get his camping merit badge when he was a boy scout. That being said, the moment he received his merit badge, he stopped going on scout camping trips.

Did we miss something? Connect with us on Facebook! We’d love to hear from you. We mean it.

Happy Wednesday!