KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 40

Statewide News – 08/25/23

Study Says Utah Ranks 2nd in High-Speed Crashes

A new study by business litigation and personal injury lawyers Heninger Garrison Davis said Utah is 2nd highest rate of fatal high-speed crashes across the entire United States.

26.6% of fatal crashes in Utah come from high-speed accidents, which is 53% above the national average.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the state has been seeing an upward trend of these crashes since 2020.

In case you’re wondering, the 1st place spot goes to Wyoming.

New Black and White License Plate has Long Waitlist

Over 10,00 residents have ordered the new black and white license plate this month in the state of Utah.

The current wait to receive the plate is somewhere between 6 to 8 weeks, and earnings from the plate go to the Utah Historical Society

This plate was common to see in the 1960’s, but later was only allowed on vehicles deemed “vintage” until a recent law made it available for all residents.

Gas Prices are Lowering...Slowly

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Utah is lower on August 25 compared to August 24...by one cent.

Washington County has an average of $4.15 a gallon, and Iron County’s average is $4.19 a gallon, making the two counties the cheapest areas to fill up in Utah.

Kane County is not so lucky. The average price in Kane County is $4.32 a gallon.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/25/23

St. George Family Recounts Time in Maui

A St. George family learned the true meaning of “The Aloha Spirit” on a trip to Maui during one of the most devastating wildfires in U.S. history.

Robert Rose and his family were in Maui for a medical conference from August 4 to August 11, and stayed in a hotel near Lahaina.

The Rose family went through a lot during their time in Maui, but the residents treated them like family even when the flames were claiming their home.

Check out the full article on the Rose family’s outing Maui here for all the details, including when a resident housed the family at a local ti leaf farm.

Sticky Semi-Truck Fire in the Gorge

A semi-truck carrying syrup caught fire in the Virgin River Gorge on August 24, blocking traffic in the already traffic heavy area.

The semi caught fire around 4 p.m. near Cedar Pocket Road just 19 miles Southwest of St. George.

Workers from the local fire departments in the area put out the flames in about two hours, but it took a couple more hours to clear the sticky syrup off the driving lanes.

Illegal Fish Found in Iron County Reservoirs

Illegal fish species have been found in two Iron County reservoirs due to illegal dumping.

Wildlife biologists found evidence of the illegal fish in the Newcastle and Paragonah reservoirs, and they’ve also been found in two more reservoirs in Northern Utah.

State wildlife officials said dumping pet fish into reservoirs is illegal, and transferring fish from one body of water to another is also illegal.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

In yesterday’s edition of Sunrise Stories, Stockton said he didn’t have a current celebrity crush. Stockton would like to rescind this statement since he completely forgot how awesome Jenna Ortega is. Stockton thinks Ortega is just swell, and she seems like a really chill person behind the scenes.

Weekend time! Stay safe out there during your weekend outings.

Happy Friday.