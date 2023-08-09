KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 29

Statewide News – 08/09/23

Utah Residents Upset with Biden over Arizona National Monument

President Joe Biden designated a national monument in Arizona on August 8, and Utah officials aren't happy about it.

The Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni - Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument is over 917,000 acres of federal forest and rangelands in Northern Arizona, across the Arizona strip.

Utah officials are calling the designation another case of federal overreach, and even Utah Governor Spencer Cox is frustrated.

Gov. Cox told the Salt Lake Tribune, "As I've said many times before, massive, landscape-scale monuments like this are a mistake."

Gov. Cox said these types of decisions lead to an increase in visitors, but no provisions of law enforcement and infrastructure to compensate.

Utah Family of Suicide Victim will be Paid $2 Million

The Utah family of a ten-year-old black girl who unfortunately committed suicide after being bullied for her race will be paid $2 million in one of the largest civil rights settlements ever seen in the state of Utah.

The Davis School District announced on August 8 via email the details of the settlement. This comes after the family announced their intent to sue the school last year.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/09/23

Grieving St. George Mom Tells Story of Her Beloved Daughter

A St. George stepfather was arrested on August 8 for Child Abuse Homicide. The Child who passed was 2-year-old Emmaline Mitchell.

While we usually don’t identify minors in stories such as this one, the mother of Emmaline, Zzkora Ringger, spoke with Stockton (writer of Sunrise Stories) to convey her full story through writing.

Not just to tell her story, but to pass on a message of keep ahold of your loved ones, because you never know when they will suddenly leave you.

You can find Zzkora and Emmaline’s story in our full article.

Thompson Ridge Fire Continues to Grow

The Thompson Ridge Fire, which is a large blaze that started near Beaver on August 4, continues to grow.

The fire has now grown to about 2,700 acres compared to the previously reported 1,000 acres.

The inferno is still at 0% containment and is currently located 11 miles Southeast of Beaver near the small town of Circleville.

SUV Catches Fire in Iron County

A 2018 Ford Expedition caught fire while carrying a family of five in Iron County.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the family was driving along State Route 20 around 5 p.m. when the SUV began overheating. The father of the family parked on the side of the road, and that’s when he realized the vehicle was on fire.

The family vacated the vehicle and unhooked the boat they were towing before the car turned into a pyre of flames.

None of the family was injured.

St. George City Council Candidate Meet and Greet Tomorrow

Utah Tech University and the St. George Chamber of Commerce will host a “Meet the Candidates” event on August 10.

The goal of the event is to allow St. George residents to meet some of the many candidates running for city council.

14 of the 16 candidates on the primary ballot will be attending the event at the Gardner Student Center on the campus of Utah Tech from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you would like to attend the event, please register at the Chamber of Commerce website so they can plan ahead with the head count.

“Dixie Rock” Recognized as Historic Landmark

The Sugarloaf in St. George, also known as Dixie Rock, is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Officials from the City of St. George announced this development on August 8.

The State Historic Preservation Office considers the Sugarloaf one of Southern Utah’s “very prominent” landmarks, and is an “emblem for the community.”