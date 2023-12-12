KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 112

Statewide News – 12/12/23

Utah Ranks Low on Worst Drunk Driving States

If you’re looking for a solid place to live where there aren’t as many drunk drivers, than Utah may be the place for you.

According to a new study from Forbes Advisor, Utah is ranked at No. 48 out of the worst states for drunk drivers.

The ranking was measured through six key metrics including DUI arrests and deadly crashes involving drunk drivers.

The study said Utah has the fifth lowest percentage of traffic deaths caused by drunk drivers, and also has the fourth lowest rate of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes.

In case you were curious about the worst place in the country for drunk drivers, that title goes to Montana.

Utah Jazz Rewards Heroic Layton High Students

The Utah Jazz gifted free game tickets to a group of students from Layton High School for saving a family that was pinned under a car.

The accident that occurred last week saw a mother and her two children get run over by a car in the parking lot of Layton Christian Academy, trapping them under the vehicle.

The students who happened to be in the area assisted the family by lifting the car, saving the lives of the family in the process.

Utah Jazz President Jim Olson thanked the students for their courage and is looking forward to rewarding the heroes in the near future.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 12/12/23

Over 100,000 Fentanyl Seized in Kane County Seizure

The Kane County Sherriff’s Office announced the seizure of over 22 pounds of fentanyl pills on December 8 from a vehicle on US-89.

The four people who were occupying the vehicle were arrested, along with the retrieval of over 100,000 pills of the illegal narcotic.

A toddler was also in the vehicle along with the four people and is now residing at a shelter in St. George.

Driver Arrested for Going 145 Miles Per Hour in Southern Utah

The Utah Highway Patrol arrested the driver of a Dodge Challenger on December 11 for travelling at excessive speeds on I-15.

According to the police scanner feed during the incident, the vehicle was clocked in going at 145 mph.

To put that into perspective, the average speed limit on I-15 near St. George ranges between 70 mph to 80 mph. No word has been given of the driver’s identity.

SGPD Provides Shopping Safety Tips

With Christmas less than two weeks away, more and more shoppers are flooding the various shopping centers of Southern Utah.

Officer Tiffany Mitchell from the St. George Police Department released a video via the SGPD’s Facebook page warning about the dangers of theft during the holiday season.

Officer Mitchell said in order to prevent easy thefts in crowded shopping areas, leave your bag at home and only carry your method of payment along with your driver's license to prevent theft.

You can find more information in our full article going deeper into the subject.

St. George Temple Officially Re-Dedicated

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its re-dedication ceremony of the newly renovated St. George Temple on December 10.

This marks the end of a four-year construction process to bring more pioneer-era flourishes to the beloved Southern Utah location.

The St. George temple is now open to members of the church who have an up-to-date temple recommend, with many members already beginning their volunteer work as staff for the temple.

