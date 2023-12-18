KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 114

Statewide News – 12/8/23

Multiple Fake Bomb Threats in Utah

Representatives from the Utah Department of Public Safety have confirmed multiple threatening emails were sent to various schools across the state on December 15.

None of these bomb threats were found to be authentic, but rigorous investigations were conducted by local law enforcement anyway.

It’s unknown who sent the threatening emails, but the UDPS is coordinating with police across the state for a “comprehensive investigation into these incidents.”

Utah Gas Prices Dip Below $3 a Gallon

According to a new update from AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Utah has dipped below $3, but some counties are struggling to keep up.

The exact average for the state is set at $2.98 a gallon, which is about half a dollar lower than what the average was this time in November.

Southern Utah counties like Washington County have essentially stagnated with prices not going much lower than $3.33 a gallon, which granted, is about half a dollar lower than what it was a month ago.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 12/18/23

Woman in Critical Condition After Rollover Crash

A woman was left in critical condition when her truck, along with the U-Haul trailer it was towing, veered off I-15 by St. George near mile marker 20 on December 16.

The Utah Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the woman’s accident. A dog was also with the woman during the crash but was reportedly left uninjured.

Since the accident, a woman claiming to be the victim’s sister on Facebook made a post that said her sibling is going to be OK, and they’re grateful to those who stopped to help during the accident.

Dumpster Fire Burns in Hurricane Neighborhood

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a sudden fire in the evening hours of December 15 that started inside of a dumpster trailer filled with flammable waste.

The trailer was located in the middle of a residential neighborhood, causing more panic despite the size of the fire.

Fire workers were able to extinguish the flames by around midnight, emptying as much of the contents that may have sparked the inferno. Nobody was harmed during the course of the incident.

Southern Utah Water Park Owner Sues Over Water Rights

A water park owner in Southern Utah is planning to sue officials of Washington County over denial of private water rights.

Owner Scott Neilson was denied use of water rights he owns for the Zion Utah Jellystone Park in Hurricane.

Washington County water officials said Neilson’s water supply doesn’t meet the Utah Division of Water Quality Standards. A report from KSL said Neilson is currently paying $600,000 a year for the 53-acre property.

Neilson told KSL he plans to sue, claiming his privately owned water is healthier than what the city can provide.

Ivins Veteran Memorial Construction Cancelled

The effort to bring a veteran’s memorial to Ivins has been cancelled. Officials behind the initiative to bring a memorial to the Southern Utah area said they were calling it quits during an Ivins City Council meeting last week.

Those same officials said a lack of support from city administration was to blame for the lack of momentum behind the project.

The group needed about $300,000 to bring the project to fruition, but they reportedly only raised $4,000.

