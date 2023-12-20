KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 116

Reminder: Armed Suspect Still At Large in St. George

Unfortunately, the reported Hispanic male suspect who robbed a jewelry store on 3050 East in St. George after stealing a car on December 18 is still on the loose.

If you have any information on this man who was wearing all black clothing during the time of the crime, then please contact dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Please be aware the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach, just inform the proper authorities if you see anything suspicious.

Statewide News – 12/20/23

First Legal Homeless Camp Opens in Utah

Salt Lake City is now the first city in Utah to open a legal camp for the homeless, but it is only temporary.

The micro-shelter is being touted as the first collaboration between the city and the state of Utah for tackling the rampant homelessness trend in Northern Utah along with assistance from homeless service provider Switchpoint.

The camp can house up to 50 people inside of small pods that are similar to tiny houses with less amenities. Switchpoint will continue to run the camp until April 30, but a camp provided by the state is expected to open sometime in 2024.

Utah Schools May Lend Student Info to Charter Schools

A new potential policy from the Utah State Board of Education would force public schools in Utah to share student information with charter schools.

The information would include addresses and phone numbers with the goal of making it easier for charter schools to advertise to families in Utah.

If the policy does come to fruition, parents can decide whether they would like their child’s information shared, giving families the choice in the end. Discussions are still in the early stages, so it’s unknown when or if this policy will be made official.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 12/20/23

Details on Washington City Burglary

We have an update on the burglary we reported in yesterday’s edition of Sunrise Stories, and it may be stranger than you think.

38-year-old Brady Seward, a known troublemaker in the Washington City area, was arrested after breaking into a home believed to be valued around $8 million and started multiple small fires within a small pantry. The fires only caused minimal damage to the home.

A search of Seward’s bag after his arrest revealed some drug-related paraphernalia. This includes an empty marijuana jar, a glass pipe with burnt residue showing signs of use, and rolling paper used to make joints of marijuana.

Seward reportedly told police that he was the son of God, and that all police were now damned for their actions against him.

Saint George Man Arrested for Alleged Assault and Robbery

A St. George man was arrested on December 15 for the alleged sexual assault and robbery of a woman smoking a cigarette behind a rehab center on River Road.

The man asked for a cigarette before striking the woman in the back of the head, knocking her unconscious in the process. The woman regained consciousness for a moment with the man attempting to assault her.

The woman managed to break the man’s glasses before the man ran away from the victim’s dog who was protecting her master. The suspect reportedly managed to get away with all of the woman’s cash she had in hand, which was about $180.

42-year-old Robert Lee Johnson was arrested after officers found his appearance matched the description provided by the victim down to the broken glasses and butterfly pop cap on the back of his phone with a pink and purple case.

Tiny House Stolen in Southern Utah

We now have an update on a missing tiny house that was stolen in Southern Utah.

The tiny home was taken from Apple Valley with the exact date being unknown due to the house not being available for purchase yet.

Zion’s Tiny Homes, the business that owns the home, said they discovered the home was missing when they sent a plumber to finish some work on the tiny house, but the plumber found it was not in the designated location.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they do have some leads on this case, but they’ve never had a case of a missing house before, making this case unique for Southern Utah.

New Health Clinic in Cedar City

A new health clinic opened in Cedar City earlier this month that seeks to provide all types of care to the residents of Iron County.

The Four Points Health clinic was finished after about two years of construction, and provides 20 medical exam rooms, eight of both dental and behavioral health exam rooms, and also has an in-house pharmacy.

The new health clinic is open every weekday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 440 Paiute Drive.

Other

Instead of a fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories, we have some extra details about the recent ATM robbery in St. George that led to the arrest of five suspects. Dash cam footage was released showing some citizens following some of the suspects in their vehicle while providing information to the police. It’s an interesting video showing what these crimes can look like in an active situation.

Happy Wednesday!