Statewide News – 02/13/24

Two Utah Senators at Odds with Foreign Aid Bill

Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee are at odds when it comes to approving a $95 billion foreign aid package that would help Ukraine and Israel.

Romney voiced his support for the bill by saying the U.S. needs to set an example as the leading nation of the free world, or else it will send a bad message to the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, Lee voiced his opposition to the bill during a four-hour filibuster on February 11. Lee said the nation must first solve the issue at the southern border before providing help to other countries.

Snow Removal Costs Below Average

The Utah Department of Transportation reported the cost of snow removal in the state is much lower than what it was last year.

The snow operations budget for Utah is $30 million for a single year, but only $11 million has been spent this year for snow operations.

The Winter of 2022 going into 2023 caused UDOT to go $12 million over budget due to the record amount of snow accumulation in the state.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/13/24

Man Arrested in Iron County Following Rollover Crash

A man in Iron County was taken into custody following a rollover crash related to DUI.

The accident occurred on February 11 at approximately 7:45 p.m. toward the West of Cedar City when a white Chevrolet pickup truck reportedly rolled off the street.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said the man admitted to drinking before driving the vehicle after failing a field sobriety test. The man also reportedly had open containers of alcohol in the vehicle while driving.

Two Thieves Arrested in Southern Utah Following Stealing Spree

Two reported thieves were arrested in Washington County after committing a string of thefts during the weekend.

Officers with the Hurricane City Police Department were able to locate the two women after pulling over their vehicle for an expired vehicle registration.

The officers found over $2,000 worth of stolen goods with most of the products being graphic calculators stolen from a Walmart in Washington.

State of the City Address Today

St. George Mayor Michele Randall will be joined by City Manager John Willis to speak on various projects pertaining to Southern Utah as a part of the State of the City Address.

The annual keynote will start at 3 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center and anyone is free to attend. Topics on growth and infrastructure, public safety, water, quality of life, and transportation will be covered during the hour-long speech.

You can also watch the speech live by going to the Community Education Channel on YouTube, and the official City of St. George Facebook page.

Dixie Regional Transportation Expo Also Today

The Dixie Regional Transportation Expo will open to the public today starting at 10 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

The expo will be at the Dixie Convention Center and will update on various transportation projects in Southern Utah, such as the proposed freeway entrance and exit ramp on 700 South.

The Utah Department of Transportation will be in attendance with their Truck Smart experience where attendees can hop in the driver seat of a semi-truck to see where a truck driver can and can’t see other vehicles while in transit.

