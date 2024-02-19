KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 155

Statewide News – 02/19/24

Freeway Crash in Provo Injures Child

A crash in Provo on February 17 left a 4-year-old girl with serious injuries in the aftermath.

Authorities say two vehicles crashed on I-15 in Provo which not only injured the girl but also required multiple people to be taken to the hospital due to injuries.

There is currently no word on the condition of the little girl or the other passengers. Charges are currently pending for both drivers involved in the crash.

Car Crashes into Apartment Building in Northern Utah

An apartment building in West Haven was seriously damaged following a car crash on February 18.

Authorities arrived at the scene where they found a vehicle wedged into the wall of the building and into the kitchen of one of the apartments.

Police say slippery road conditions are what caused the incident, and nobody in the vehicle or apartment was injured.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/19/24

Southern Utah Motorcycle Accident Injures 2 Riders

Emergency responders with Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a motorcycle accident on February 18.

The accident occurred near mile marker 11 of Gunlock Road near Veyo when a motorcycle carrying two riders drove off the road and launched the people off the bike.

Both people had to be transported to St. George Regional Hospital with unknown injuries, one by helicopter, and the other by ambulance.

Woman Sleeps in Car After Crash in Iron County

A woman in Iron County is recovering after being found in a crashed vehicle on February 18.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the woman crashed into a yard on the evening of February 17 while traveling to the hospital. The woman slept in the wrecked car following the crash and was found by first responders the next morning.

The woman was reportedly heading toward the hospital because she was feeling ill but is now receiving treatment for a possible ankle fracture and back pain.

School Boundaries Change in Washington County

Following the announcement of Coral Cliff’s Elementary School shutting down in the Fall semester, other students may be changing schools to match new school boundaries.

Toquerville students who currently attend Hurricane Elementary are expected to transfer to La Verkin Elementary during the new school year.

Some of the board members of the Washington County School District said this change makes sense since those students were driving past La Verkin to get to Hurricane.

St. George Gas Prices Rise Above $3

Gas prices appear to be rising after a period of cheaper gas for the region during the Winter season.

This morning’s AAA gas report said the current average for a gallon of unleaded is set at about $3.01. While it has risen to above $3, it’s not nearly as expensive as the average during February 2023.

Gas during this time last year was an average of $3.83 per gallon, so count your blessings.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton can think of nothing more disappointing than biting into a piece of food, only to find it disgusting. Such was the case of a bag of spring rolls Stockton’s family cooked in the oven for Sunday dinner. Everything else made for dinner was absolutely delicious, but the egg rolls tasted rancid. Everything else was homemade, so maybe it was just a losing battle for the spring rolls.

Happy Monday!