KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 144

Statewide News – 02/02/24

Utah’s First Woman Attorney General Passes at 74

Jan Graham, the first woman to be given the position of Utah Attorney General, has unfortunately passed at age 74 after an extensive battle with cancer.

Graham served as Utah Attorney General from 1993 to 2001 and focused on improving the lives of women and children in the beehive state. Graham also instigated the creation of the Children’s Justice Center.

Sean Reyes, the current Utah Attorney General, said Graham’s passing is a “titanic loss” for the local legal community and called her a historic legal and political figure.

Governor Cox to Visit Texas/Mexico Border

The dispute over border control continues to escalate as Texas Governor Greg Abbott fights back against orders from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox will travel to the border on February 4 for an event with 14 other governors to show support for Governor Abbott and greater control of the Texas/Mexico border.

Celeste Maloy Sponsors Her First Bill in Congress

Newly elected Utah congress member Celeste Maloy is sponsoring her first bill as the representative of Utah’s Second Congressional District.

The bill proposed would reduce hydropower rates that are being affected by the ongoing drought. The Hydro Act would stabilize utility costs for hydropower, with St. George being the biggest area to benefit from the change.

The drought has caused energy levels to lower to the point where the Bureau of Reclamation was unable to produce the contracted amount of electricity. Maloy is joined by Arizona Senators Mark Kelley and Krysten Sinema in sponsoring the Hydro Act.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/02/24

More Details on Fatal Accident Near St. George

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash on Old Highway 91 by mile marker 2 and Bulldog Pass during the late hours of January 31.

Witnesses told authorities an SUV rolled 5 times and came to a stop off the side of the road. The driver of the wrecked vehicle then reportedly got out of the vehicle, walked out into the middle of the highway, and was unfortunately struck by a silver vehicle which ended his life.

The driver of the silver vehicle told authorities he hit something but didn’t know what it was. The driver is cooperating with the police.

High-Speed Chase Injures 2 on I-15 in Washington County

A high-speed chase ensued on I-15 during the late afternoon of January 31 in Washington County.

A Nissan sports car was reportedly hitting speeds over 100 mph with Washington City Police in pursuit. The Nissan then slammed into a Trailblazer causing a brief stop before attempting to make a getaway. The sports car then crashed into a concrete median near mile marker 10.

Emergency responders extricated the man from the wreckage and transported him to St. George Regional Hospital to treat a possible spinal injury. The driver of the Trailblazer was also transported to the hospital with neck and abdominal injuries. Once the speeding driver was released from the hospital, he was then taken into custody.

Utah Tech to Follow New DEI Law

Utah Tech University is now working with the Utah Board of Education to follow a new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion bill passed by Utah Governor Spencer Cox earlier this week.

The Utah Board of Education will review the law in the coming weeks before making any changes to the DEI programs across the eight public universities/colleges of Utah.

The new law bans universities from “requiring an individual, before, during, or after admission or employment, to provide certain submissions or attend certain training that promotes differential treatment.”

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of St. George.

Stockton’s home had to have some construction done yesterday and it involved a small bulldozer and jackhammer. The area under construction happened to be right next to Stockton’s room...where he was trying to sleep. Believe it or not, Stockton was able to fall asleep with no issue whatsoever, but he woke up with a splitting headache.

Happy Weekend!