Statewide News – 02/21/24

Cache County Official Charged with Election Fraud

Dustin Hansen, a former official from Cache County, is being charged with willful neglect of duty and corrupt conduct by a poll worker.

Hansen reportedly forged the date of the required test of tabulating machines to the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office during the 2023 election.

A state investigation revealed over 30 issues with the way Cache County conducted the election; However, there’s no evidence the election wasn’t properly certified.

Business Officials Call for Passing of Utah Homeless Bill

Business leaders from Salt Lake City are voicing their support for a bill proposed by Utah Governor Spencer Cox that would fund emergency shelters for the homeless.

If passed, the bill would spend about $190 million to expand homeless resources in the state. These business officials believe Cox’s decision to add 600 temporary shelters during the Winter was a step in the right direction but want it to go even further.

The budget will need to be decided by the Utah legislature in the next eight days since the 2024 legislative session is expected to end at that point.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/21/24

Franke and Hildebrandt Sentenced for Child Abuse in Washington County

Former YouTube influencer Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt will serve four consecutive sentences for child abuse.

The sentencing occurred in a Washington County courtroom on February 20 where prosecutors said Franke’s children endured “concentration camp” levels of child abuse.

Franke and Hildebrandt will serve four consecutive sentences of 1 to 15 years in prison, but according to Utah law, they can only serve a maximum of 30 years.

SGPD Arrests Homicide Suspect Wanted in Colorado

Officers with the St. George Police Department were able to arrest a man wanted in the state of Colorado for homicide on the evening of February 19.

The suspect was found in a white van in the Bloomington Walmart parking lot along with another man and woman who were carrying marijuana, stolen IDs, and other forms of illegal paraphernalia. All three suspects were arrested while a black Cadillac SUV escaped the scene carrying a possible fourth suspect.

If you’ve seen this SUV, specifically on February 19 around 8:30 p.m., please contact the SGPD by calling dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Woman Extricated from Vehicle in Hurricane After Rollover Crash

A woman had to be extricated from a wrecked vehicle on February 20 after a single rollover crash near mile marker 9 of State Route 59.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck veered off the road and plowed through a nearby fence where it rolled until the vehicle hit a power pole.

The 36-year-old woman is currently being treated for major injuries at St. George Regional Hospital with no word on her current condition.

Pregnant Woman Dragged by Vehicle in St. George

Shoppers at the Zion Factory Outlets in St. George witnessed a couple who were arguing at the shopping center which escalated to a pregnant woman getting dragged by a vehicle.

Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell from the SGPD said the man involved in the argument walked away from the argument and got in his vehicle with the pregnant woman following.

The woman reportedly got her hand stuck in the window of the vehicle which is when she was dragged for approximately 100 feet before breaking free with minor injuries. The man was later arrested by the St. George Police Department.

