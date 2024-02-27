KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 161

Statewide News – 02/27/24

Governor Cox Argues Over Possible MLB Stadium

Utah Governor Spencer Cox is at odds with Former State Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgensen over a possible MLB stadium in Northern Utah.

The newest version of House Bill 562 shows the Fairpark Area Investment and Restoration District could cause a statewide price increase on hotel rooms and rental car taxes.

Jorgensen said residents are angry over the possible tax increase for an MLB stadium while Governor Cox is in favor of the new facility. Republican Representative and Utah governor candidate Phil Lyman said he’s opposed to the plan.

Utah Native Butterfly Added to Endangered Species List

A subspecies of silverspot butterfly native to Utah has been added to the list under the Endangered Species Act.

The unfortunate announcement comes from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on February 14. The species of butterfly is at danger of extinction due to factors such as climate change, habitat loss, and changes to water sources made by humans.

The silverspot butterfly is native to the Eastern region of Utah along with parts of Colorado and New Mexico.

More Winter Storms for Wasatch Front

Another Winter Storm is bringing more snow to the asphalt of the Salt Lake City metro.

The Wasatch Front will receive a significant amount of accumulated snow throughout the day, but should begin to let up toward the evening hours.

The metro and suburban areas of the Wasatch Front could see inches of snow while the higher elevations are expected to receive about a foot of snow.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/27/24

180 People Stranded in Brian Head Ski Lift Malfunction

About 180 people were stranded in a ski lift malfunction in Brian Head on February 25, fortunately, no one was injured over the course of the incident.

According to officials with Brian Head Resort, Ski Lift 2 stopped working with the 180 people still on board, leaving them suspended in mid-air.

The ski patrol responded to the incident and managed to rescue every person with little to no issues.

Southern Utah Driver Left in Critical Condition After Rollover

Emergency responders received reports of a rollover crash on I-15 near mile marker 31 on February 26.

According to a statement from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue on their Facebook page, the incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle was reportedly ejected from the vehicle after veering off the road and over a guard rail.

Life Flight transported the patient to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition while the Utah Highway Patrol handled the investigation.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Today’s edition of Sunrise Stories was shorter than usual due to Stockton playing double duty at KDXU. Stockton was running most of the morning show today and will most likely do the same tomorrow. Stockton wants to eat junk food really bad…take that as you will.

Happy Tuesday!