KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 162

Statewide News – 02/28/24

Calendar Blocking Bill Passed by Utah Republicans

Utah Republicans passed a bill that keeps state employee calendars private regardless of whether they contain state business.

This comes after a judge ruled state calendars from Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes are subject to the open-records law and must be turned over to news sources. The new law will not affect the Reyes case as the ruling was made before the law was created.

The law isn’t quite official yet as Utah Governor Spencer Cox still needs to sign the bill to bring it to fruition.

Political Flag Ban Bill Fails to Pass

A bill that would ban flags deemed political or religious failed to make it past the Utah legislature.

Several Utah lawmakers believed the terms of the bill were not detailed enough to pass, and they didn’t want to “silence” the viewpoints of teachers.

The failed flag ban bill did define certain LGBTQ+ topics that would have been banned such as gender identity and sexual orientation.

Utah Hunting Bill Would Require Hunters to Wear Orange

A potential bill about outdoor regulations is making its way through the Utah legislature. The goal of the bill is to require hunters, hikers, and other people enjoying outdoor recreation to wear orange.

House Bill 222 would require orange clothing to reduce the risk of hunting accidents, but the bill wouldn’t affect private properties.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/28/24

St. George Crash Shuts Down Northbound Lanes of Bluff Street

The Northbound lanes near 1200 Bluff Street were shut down in the afternoon of February 27 due to a crash involving three vehicles.

According to the St. George Police Department, a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling south attempted to make a left-hand turn, crashing into a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling North. The Hyundai then spun out and crashed into a Toyota that was also heading North.

A driver was sent to St. George Regional Hospital with injuries of unknown severity, and a driver was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Cedar City Resident Takes Athletic Trainer of the Year

A resident of Cedar City has been named Utah’s Athletic Trainer of the Year.

Melissa Mendini Gates from Cedar City High School is receiving the award after working with the school for nearly a decade.

The award is from the Utah Athletic Trainers Association.

Pine View High School Hosting Fundraiser for Children’s Health

Pine View High School is hosting its 14th annual fundraiser which includes a dinner and show on March 1.

The fundraiser, which is sponsored by Tagg-N-Go Car Wash, will take place at Pine View with the show starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children of eight years or younger.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Today went much smoother for Stockton. As a reminder, he’s been assisting with the KDXU morning show while Andy Griffin has been attending state basketball games in Northern Utah. Of course, Stockton was able to get the hang of it by the last day. Gotta love that sense of responsibility that kicks in at the last second.

Happy Wednesday!