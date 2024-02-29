KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 163

Statewide News – 02/29/24

MLB Stadium Bill Heads to Governor’s Desk

An amended bill for the Fairpark area investment district is now awaiting a signature from Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

House Bill 562 passed the Utah Senate on February 28 and would allow the construction of a Major League Baseball stadium in Salt Lake City if a team moved to Northern Utah.

The bill has its fair share of naysayers since the bill could potentially increase taxes on telecommunications and energy use in the district and would also pose an increase to statewide rental car taxes. Cox has until March 22 to sign, or veto, the bill.

Stormy Weather for Wasatch Front This Weekend

Northern Utah residents may get some more winter storms this weekend after a small stretch of spring-like weather.

Rain is expected for the Wasatch Front on March 1 and may turn into snow as the temperatures lower on March 2.

The storm is expected to stick around until March 3, but no estimate of snowfall was given. Expect more details from your local weather report in the coming days.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/29/24

Cedar City Gun Thieves Indicted by Grand Jury

Three men from Cedar City have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing over 70 firearms from a CAL Ranch store in November 2023.

Suspects Russell Wesley Gruber, Darrell Glen DeVoge, and Parker Darrell DeVoge will go to court in the near future for their several firearm offenses.

Malfunctioning Brakes Causes Semi Fire on I-15

Fire workers from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a semi-truck fire on I-15 near mile marker 28 on the afternoon of February 28.

The emergency responders found the wheels of the semi were smoldering and discovered the fire was due to a malfunction in the vehicle's rear brakes.

The driver of the semi suffered no injuries over the course of the accident, and the contents of the trailer were not damaged.

St. George Open House for New City Hall

St. George officials will hold a special open house for the new city hall expected to open in 2025.

The open house will show more of what the interior of the new city hall will look like, and residents can provide suggestions on what they’d like to see in the art and event space of the new facility.

The event will take place on March 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Dixie Academy Ballroom at Town Square.

The Return of the Brown Trout Bonanza at Glen Canyon

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is hosting the return of the Brown Trout Bonanza starting March 1.

The program encourages fisherman to catch invasive brown trout between the areas of Glen Canyon and the Paria River by paying $50 per trout caught until April 7.

Prizes will be given on March 1 to those who catch the largest brown trout, and a raffle will also be available with cash prizes up for grabs.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s dad is an avid fisherman. Stockton’s oldest brother is an avid fisherman. Stockton’s uncles are avid fisherman. Basically, every man in the Myers family is an avid fisherman...except for Stockton. He can handle about three hours of fishing before he goes insane, but that’s not nearly enough for his family. Stockton’s dad in particular likes to fish at the crack of dawn and won’t stop until he's unable to see the hand in front of his face.

Happy Leap Day!