KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 130

Statewide News – 01/12/23

Midvale Massage Spa Killer Still At Large

A killer is on the loose in the Midvale area following the murder of a woman on January 4 at a massage spa.

Police report Yuping Jiao was stabbed multiple times and said the circumstances surrounding the crime are “deeply concerning.”

No suspects have been identified, no motive has been established, and police are advising residents who work alone to exercise extreme caution.

Sewage Leak Causes Evacuation of Salt Lake Apartment Complex

More than 20 families evacuated from a Salt Lake City apartment complex on January 11 due to a reported sewage leak.

Three buildings belonging to Pebble Creek Apartments near 1,700 South in Salt Lake City reportedly flooded with excess sewage leading to the evacuation.

The evacuated families are now living in a temporary shelter at the Sorenson Multi-Cultural Center on California Avenue until the situation is under control.

Several Feet of Snow Expected to Hit Wasatch Front This Evening

The Wasatch Front just can’t catch a break. Another Winter storm could bring feet of snow into the Northern Utah region later today.

Snow has already been reported throughout the region this morning, and according to meteorologists, it’s only going to get heavier.

Up to five feet of snow could fall in the mountains with several inches of snow being in the forecast for the metro area of Salt Lake City.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/12/23

St. George Turns 162 on January 20

Residents of St. George will celebrate 162 years since the city was founded on January 20, 1862, with Heritage Day.

A root beer float social will be held at the Social Hall located near Main Street and St. George Boulevard, and city officials including city council members and Mayor Michele Randall will be there to serve everyone for free on January 20 from noon to 2 p.m.

The Sand Hollow Aquatic Center and St. George Recreation Center will also be celebrating Heritage Day by allowing free use of their facilities.

Authorities Warn of Missed Jury Scam in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam making the rounds in Southern Utah.

The scammer claims to be with the city and asks for a $900 fine due to missed jury duty or that a warrant has been issued for your arrest, and the money is required to clear your name.

The criminal asks for payment via gift cards or Bitcoin, which the real authorities would never ask for.

Possible Water Contamination in Cedar City

Cedar City residents may be dealing with a case of contaminated drinking water according to Cedar Canyon Springs.

Cedar Canyon Springs issued the announcement through a Facebook post warning residents to not drink the water if they have compromised immune systems. If you have a normal immune system, then no action is needed.

Cedar City officials are currently working with the Utah Division of Drinking Water to develop a plan to install a treatment plant in Iron County.

