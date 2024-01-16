KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 131

Statewide News – 01/16/24

Riverdale Mother Arrested for Killing Baby

A 26-year-old mother from Riverdale has been arrested for the aggravated murder of her two-month-old son.

Local police responded to reports of an infant who had stopped breathing in a Riverdale home on January 14, but sadly found the child was dead by the time they arrived.

Riverdale investigators found the child had sustained “multiple injuries that are consistent with aggravated child abuse.” Bryce Jo Harkins was arrested on suspicion of the murder of her child, and Harkins later admitted to throwing her baby into his crib and forcefully pushing down on his chest, which is allegedly what caused the child’s death.

Avalanche Warning for Mountains Across Utah

After a massive snowfall over the weekend, the National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of avalanches in the mountainous regions of Utah.

Brian Head Lodge near Cedar City received about eight inches of snow over the cold Winter weekend, bringing a rare avalanche warning to Southern Utah.

Alta Ski Resort in Northern Utah received an overwhelming 43 inches worth of snow during the same storm that hit Brian Head.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/16/24

SGPD Hunting for Credit Card Thieves

Officers in Southern Utah are asking the public for assistance in locating three suspects who spent thousands of dollars on gift cards with stolen credit and debit cards in St. George.

The suspects consist of two females and one male who spent large amounts of money at Target and the Smith’s located on South Mall Drive on gift cards.

You can find images and descriptions of the suspects on the St. George Police Department Facebook page.

Air Force Training Brings the Noise to Southern Utah

Training at Nellis Air Force Base is bringing noise to Washington County for the next 10 days.

The base in Nevada is dispatching dozens of training flights a day with some of the aircraft staying in the air for hours on end.

Utah’s Hill Air Force Base will also take part in the exercises which will continue until January 26. We have more details on the training in our full article.

SGPD Releases Stalking Statistics

A recent report from the St. George Police Department showed the amount of stalking cases in 2022.

According to the information from the SGPD’s Facebook page, 228 people were assisted by victim advocates from the SGPD, and those same victim advocates helped 336 people with Stalking Injunctions and Protection Orders in 2022.

If you or anyone you know are dealing with issues related to stalking, please call the victim advocates of the SGPD by calling 435-627-4399.

Celebrating Valentine's with Sweetheart Swing in St. George

Valentine’s Day is now less than one month away, and St. George is ready to celebrate in style with a beloved annual event.

The Sweetheart Swing is a dance held on the third floor of the Dixie Academy Building on February 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Live music will be provided by the Rebel Jazz Band, and refreshments will be provided. Tickets are limited with only 150 tickets for sale. You can buy tickets for you and your loved one for $20 a piece by going to the city’s official website.

