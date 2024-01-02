KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 122

Statewide News – 01/02/24

Several New Laws Take Effect in Utah

The state of Utah has multiple new laws taking effect at the start of 2024 which change gas taxes, children’s health care, and online dating among others.

The new gas tax law allows gas to be two cents cheaper per gallon for the next four years in exchange for a two-dollar increase to all vehicle registration fees.

Online dating apps used in Utah will now provide a warning saying the application doesn’t do background checks, and that caution should be exercised. Resources are also provided for victims of sexual abuse.

The Children’s Health Insurance Program is also accepting more children in need of medical and dental care if they’ve lived in Utah for more than 180 days. You can find out if your child qualifies for such healthcare by checking out the official website.

Utah Voter Deadline for Party Affiliation

Voters across Utah can change their party affiliation ahead of the 2024 election until January 9.

The bill that passed the Utah State Legislature in 2023 made the change that lets voters to change party affiliation before the presidential primary on March 5, also known as Super Tuesday.

Residents will not be able to change their party affiliation past January 9 until July, so if you want to make the change, then you have one week.

10 Million Fish Stocked in Utah in 2023

As the new year starts, more statistics have begun to emerge regarding happenings in 2023. One such statistic reported ten million fish were stocked into Utah bodies of water during the year.

The Division of Wildlife Resources made the report that stated fish were stocked into more than 600 bodies of water in the beehive state in 2023.

The report is the result of an effort to boost populations of native species to specific bodies of water, and the number has only increased since 2020 and 2021. It also encourages fishing across Utah as well.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/02/23

California Man Dies in Southern Utah Rollover Crash

A man from California unfortunately died in a fatal rollover crash North of St. George on December 29.

The 27-year-old driver of a Toyota Sequoia reportedly slammed into the side of an SUV attached to a horse trailer. The Toyota then veered off the freeway near Exit 51 near Old Highway 91 where the man was ejected from the vehicle.

First responders attempted to save the man, but his injuries were too severe, and was declared dead at the scene. More details can be found in our full article.

New Year Vehicle Fire on I-15 near Hurricane

On January 1, fire workers from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue were dispatched to extinguish a vehicle engulfed in flames on I-15 by Exit 30.

While the cause of the fire has not been identified, all passengers of the vehicle were able to evacuate the smoldering vehicle safely.

Fire and rescue took care of the flames before the danger got out of control. The incident is currently being investigated.

Multiple Brush Fires Kick Off the New Year

Several brush fires were reported across Southern Utah over the holiday weekend, including a larger one that threatened a plant nursery in Washington City.

The larger fire started at 251 West Telegraph Street which caused the closure of the nearby Star Nursery and came close to burning a power pole that could cut power to many residents in the area.

While the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, some have speculated that smoldering firework debris may have caused the flames. Please remember to drown your used fireworks in water before disposing of the potential fire starters.

....and hey, while I’m at it, Happy New Year.

