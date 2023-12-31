A 27-year-old man in St. George passed away due to a fatal rollover crash on I-15 in Southern Utah on the morning of December 29.

The incident occurred north of St. George on the busy freeway when a Toyota Sequoia reportedly slammed into an SUV attached to a horse trailer.

The Toyota carrying one driver and no passengers then rolled off I-15 near Exit 51 by Old Highway 91, ejecting the 27-year-old man from the vehicle.

First responders at the scene found the man was unfortunately at the edge of his life and attempted to help in whatever way possible, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

According to our friends at ABC 4 Utah, courtesy of an article written by Jonathon Sharp, the SUV driver was not harmed in the crash, and neither were horses being transported in the trailer.

While the identity of the man has not been released, he is reportedly not a resident of St. George, nor Utah in general as he was traveling from California.

Traffic was halted in the area to clear the wreckage and conduct initial investigations, and traffic was back to normal levels by the afternoon.

No confirmation has been given as to whether the man was wearing his seatbelt during the fatal rollover, but wearing a seatbelt can raise your chances of surviving these types of incidents.

If you’re traveling during the New Year’s weekend, please be sure to buckle up so that you can make it home safely to your family.

We here at KDXU would like to offer our condolences to the victim’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Stay safe everyone.