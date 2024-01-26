KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 139

Statewide News – 01/26/24

Northern Utah Woman Charged with Death of Child

A woman in Kearns has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a child and injured several of her own family members on January 14.

Charmayne Huerta-Guzman reportedly slammed into a vehicle while hitting a speed of 77 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Huerta-Guzman admitted to being impaired before the crash that unfortunately killed 5-year-old Lennyn Lilic after suffering from multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds. Huerta-Guzman is charged with second-degree felony manslaughter.

Possibly Large Earthquake in Northern Utah’s Future

A report from the U.S. Geological Survey is warning Northern Utah residents of a large earthquake that could hit the region in the coming decades.

The data comes from the National Seismic Hazard Model which received a recent update. The color-coded map showed the Wasatch Front in an orange zone, meaning a 50% to 75% chance of a damaging earthquake in the future.

Earthquakes are not rare in the region, such as the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that damaged many parts of the Magna area. The Wasatch Fault is also based in Northern Utah which is a large reason for these quakes.

Nullifying Sexual Assault NDA Bill Makes Headway in Utah Legislature

A new bill that would ban Utah businesses from forcing employees who’ve suffered from sexual harassment and assault to sign nondisclosure agreements is making progress through the Utah legislature.

The Employment Confidentiality Amendments presented by Republican Representative Kera Birkeland would also affect NDAs that have already been signed as well, essentially nullifying these legal documents.

The bill would work in unison with the Speak Now Act of 2022 that nullifies NDAs signed before any act of sexual harassment or assault.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/26/24

Mojave Desert Tortoise Still in Danger

Since 1990, efforts have been made to save the Mojave Desert tortoise from extinction, but the number of living tortoises continues to go down.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reported the population of the endangered reptile has declined by more than 50%.

This comes during the pending approval of the federal North Corridor Highway which would affect 30,000 acres of critical tortoise habitat.

Washington County Gas Prices 30 Cents Higher Than Iron County

According to AAA’s morning gas price report for Utah, Washington County is about 30 cents higher than what’s available in Iron County.

The average gas price for a gallon of unleaded in Washington County is about $2.92, and Iron County’s average price is about $2.60 per gallon.

Box Elder County has the cheapest gas in Utah with an average of $2.53 per gallon, and the most expensive gas in the state belongs to Grand County with an average of about $3.21 per gallon.

Southern Utah to Host 2nd Biannual Soil Health in the West Conference

The 2nd biannual Soil Health in the West Conference is scheduled to take place in St. George in February.

The conference will take place from February 6 through February 8 at the Dixie Convention Center.

The event will feature 29 different speakers and will be sponsored by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food’s Soil Health Program.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton has been working on losing weight. He started by cutting down his intake of Diet Pepsi, but he didn’t want to quit his favorite soda by any means. He started exercising more, eating better, and drinking a lot more water. Since he started this routine in mid-December, he’s lost 10 pounds. Definitely a confidence booster.

Happy Weekend!