Senator Lee Calls on Taylor Swift for Assistance on Deepfake Issue

Utah Senator Mike Lee is asking for assistance from world-renowned musician Taylor Swift to support a bill being introduced in congress as soon as this week.

The bill, called the PROTECT Act, is meant to remove harmful deepfake images mimicking the likeness of various people off pornography websites. The law would also help victims of these deep fake images to sue for damages.

The reason why Lee is hoping for Swift’s support is due to the musician’s disdain for adulterous AI-generated images of her and said she would take legal action.

Senator Lee said he would reintroduce the bill to the U.S. Congress later this week.

Utah’s Most Popular Dog Breed Revealed

A new report from U.S. News and World Report revealed the most popular dog breed in Utah, and it’s not the Golden retriever.

The report said the Goldendoodle is the most popular dog breed in the beehive state and the 6th most popular breed nationwide.

Other popular breeds in the top five of Utah include the Chihuahua, Shih Tzu, Golden retriever, and the French bulldog

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/29/24

Hiker Declared Dead at Zion National Park

A hiker from California was unfortunately declared dead on the afternoon of January 26 after being found unresponsive on the West Rim Trail of Zion National Park.

Early investigations said the 63-year-old man from San Diego suffered from a heart attack while hiking on the West Rim Trail. Park rangers with Zion National Park attempted to resuscitate the man for about 90 minutes before declaring the man dead.

We have more information in our full article with input from Zion officials and the article also contains advice for taking on some of Zion’s rigorous hikes.

50 Years Later...A Stolen Painting is Found in Southern Utah

In 1969, a valuable painting was stolen from a New Jersey Family. Over 50 years later, the painting was finally found in St. George.

A Washington County accounting firm contacted the FBI in 2021 while liquidating the assets of one of their recently deceased clients, and found the painting called “The Schoolmistress” was most likely stolen property.

The current version of events involves a mobster who took the painting to Florida before being arrested. “The Schoolmistress” was then sold to the accounting firm’s client in 1989 and was moved to St. George where it stayed until the client’s death.

Washington County City Alert System

Did you know there is a citizen alert system in Washington County? This system sends updated information such as in-progress crimes that could affect residents, missing person reports, evacuation orders, and even sudden road closures.

The St. George Police Department recommends residents sign up for an alert system, so they won’t be left in the dark in emergencies.

If you’d like to sign up, you can find the registration details through the Washington County Alert System website. If you require assistance signing up for the alert system, call 435-627-4914 and you’ll be taken through the steps.

New Ordinance Would Allow Golf Carts on St. George Streets

Golf carts may be allowed to drive across more areas of St. George if a new ordinance is approved by the St. George City Council.

Some of the details of this ordinance include the ability to drive on city streets where the speed limit is 25 mph or less. Only those 16 years or older would be allowed to drive the carts on city streets, and no driving at night is allowed unless the golf cart is equipped with lights.

The reason for the ordinance is partly due to children under the age of 12 driving across busy areas of Little Valley in golf carts.

