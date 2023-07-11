KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 9

(Surprise! We’ve changed the name to coincide with the live broadcast where these stories were reported. Nothing else is different, just that.)

Statewide News – 07/11/23

Governor Cox Comments on Gender-Affirming Care for Youth

Utah Governor Spencer Cox was recently on CBS’ “Face the Nation” program over the weekend where he was asked about the Utah laws banning minors from access to hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and gender reassignment surgery.

Gov. Cox said major medical organizations in the U.S. are too politicized when it comes to this issue. He also said that he has looked for unbiased information surrounding the topic but couldn’t find anything.

The Utah Governor also called organizations like the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics political groups, and said they weren’t doing the required research on gender-affirming care on youth.

Cast of “The Sandlot” Will Reunite in Salt Lake City

Eight out of the nine main cast members of “The Sandlot,” a beloved film which was created in Northern Utah, will reunite for multiple events in Salt Lake City in August.

The cast will throw the first pitch at Smith’s Ballpark on August 4 with a meet-and-greet with fans afterwards.

On August 5, a special Q&A and screening of “The Sandlot” will take place at the actual Sandlot on Glenrose Drive where much of the film takes place. Tickets are required for the event which is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/11/23

Teenagers Identified in Iron County Crash

The teenage girls who passed away in an unfortunate car accident in Iron County have been identified.

The 19-year-old was identified as Alexia De Campos, and the 17-year-old was identified as Marcela Miranda. Miranda was identified to the public through her GoFundMe page set up by her family members for assistance with funeral expenses.

De Campos also has a GoFundMe page to help transport her body to her family in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Current investigations into the crash from the Utah Highway Patrol say high speeds and seat belt safety were possible factors.

Check out our full article going into more of the details.

Congressional Candidate Celeste Maloy Coming to Washington County

Celeste Maloy, the Republican candidate vying to replace Utah Congressman Chris Stewart, will visit multiple locations throughout Washington County on July 15.

This is part of Maloy’s “Cruisin the Counties of CD2” initiative to interact with as many potential voters as possible.

Maloy will attend a private event at Sun River at 4 p.m., then a pizza and politics event at Vernon Worthen Park at 5:30 p.m., and her last stop will be at the Pavillion Community Center in Hurricane at 7 p.m.

Check out our full article on the subject written by Andy Griffin.

Other

Here’s another fun fact about the writer of Sunrise Stories, Stockton Myers.

Stockton’s favorite food is teriyaki chicken on a bowl of sticky rice. To Stockton, nothing beats freshly made rice smothered in sweet teriyaki.

Did we miss something? Connect with us on Facebook to let us know. We’d love to hear from you.

Happy Tuesday.