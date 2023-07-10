Republican Nominee Maloy Will Be In Washington County Saturday

Celeste Maloy won the Republican Convention's nomination and now she wants to win your vote.

Maloy, who beat out Greg Hughes, Jordan Hess and others at the Republican Convention three weeks ago, has embarked on a statewide tour to meet members of her Congressional District 2 and hopefully earn the votes of constituents who reside there.

She has been endorsed by Stewart to take his place in Congress.

On June 24, the Utah GOP held a special election for Congressional District 2 to choose a candidate to represent the Republican Party on the upcoming Primary to replace the current Congressman, Chris Stewart, who is resigning effective September 15, 2023 at 11:59 PM. Stewart is resigning due to health issues with his wife (for more information, see here).

After five rounds of voting, Maloy won the election. In support of the Convention elected candidate, the Washington County Republican Party is pleased to announce the following dates Maloy will be in Washington County. This is a wonderful opportunity for the residents of Washington County to meet and interact with Celeste.

On Saturday, July 15, Maloy will be in Washington County, to meet with as many potential voters as possible. She will start at 4 p.m. at a private event for Sun River residents.

From there, she will be at a “Pizza and Politics” at 5:30 p.m. at the Vernon Worthen Park, located at 300 South 400 East, St. George.

The last event of the day will be at 7:00 PM at the Pavilion at the Community Center, located at 63 S Main, Hurricane, UT 84737. An “Ice Cream and Ideas” gathering.

These events are part of Celeste’s “Cruisin’ the Counties of CD2”, giving everyone in CD2 the opportunity to meet and interact with the Republican Convention Candidate.