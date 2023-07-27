KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 20

Statewide News – 07/27/23

Monsoon Season is on its way to Utah

While usually occurring during the latter half of June, monsoon season is on its way to the beehive state in the near future.

The monsoonal weather comes later than usual thanks to the current El Nino weather pattern. It’s not going to last long, about a week or less, but it’s coming to Utah nonetheless.

Please be prepared for any flash flooding or excessive moisture near your home.

A License Plate Benefitting the Great Salt Lake.

A new Utah license plate will be released in the name of preserving the Great Salt Lake.

The license plate will have a five-character serial in blue with a white background, and the “Utah” will be on the top of the plate in red lettering.

The phrase “Restore, Preserve, Protect” will be displayed on the bottom of the plate in blue lettering.

A pelican is shown flying over the Great Salt Lake as well.

Proceeds from the purchase of these license plates will go directly to the Sovereign Lands Management account and funding through the Great Salt Lake Advisory Council.

It will be available to the public once 500 people apply for the plate.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/27/23

Suspect Still at Large After Robbery at Mountain America in St. George

A Mountain America Credit Union based on the corner of River Road and 100 South was robbed on July 26, and the suspect is still at large.

The suspect walked into the building by Chick Fil-A and Fabulous Freddy’s at approximately 4:48 p.m., demanded an undisclosed amount of money, and made a getaway by foot after receiving the cash.

The man is described as white, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, and wearing a white hat.

Please check out our full article on the subject for more info, and if you know anything about the suspect described, then please call dispatch at 435-627-4301.

Over $900,000 of Fentanyl Found by I-15 near St. George Boulevard

About 10 pounds of Fentanyl pills, worth more than $900,000, was confiscated by authorities during a traffic stop on July 23 in St. George.

Authorities executed a traffic stop for a possible window tint violation near the Northbound exit of St. George Boulevard onto I-15.

The pills were found in the trunk of the red vehicle where the spare tire was supposed to be. The driver of the vehicle didn’t speak English and his ID showed he was from Mexico.

The bags containing the pills were covered in gasoline, which was to mask the scent of the illegal substances. The man was arrested, and the pills are now in police custody.

More Troubles in the Gorge

A fire broke out from a semi-trailer five miles North of Cedar Pocket in the Virgin River Gorge.

The fire is now extinguished, but thanks to the construction mentioned in yesterday’s volume of Sunrise Stories, and emergency crews in the gorge, it may be wise to take the long way around during your commute through the area.

Check with local traffic reports for the current status of congestion in the Virgin River Gorge.

U.S. Kids Golf Tee Time Set for Late August

We’d recently reported on the PGA making its way to the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, but the golf scene in Southern Utah is going to be even more busy.

A local golf tour for kids, ages 5 to 18, from U.S. Kids Golf will play across multiple Southern Utah golf courses from August 26 to December 2.

This tour does include the previously mentioned Black Desert Resort and is actually where the final round will be played on December 2.

For more info, check out the U.S. Kids Golf website.

Weather Below 100!...Almost

The National Weather Service predicts a forecast for St. George with a high of 97 degrees...on August 1. St. George Residents will have to handle highs of 107 degrees for the next few days but please know that it’s going to get better.

Other

Fun Fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton has never been out of the country...okay, so maybe that’s not entirely true. He made a pit stop in Mexico when he was on a cruise with his family in 2015. He was only on Mexican soil for less than 3 hours, so he doesn’t like to count that as his first time outside of the country. He’s hoping to give that title to when he eventually goes to Japan. It’s a bit of a bucket list item for him.

