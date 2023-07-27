The City of St. George has hired a new Economic Development Director, Chad Thomas to “lead the City’s efforts to foster economic growth, attract investments and enhance the overall prosperity of Utah’s fifth-largest city.”

A Wednesday press release from the city Thomas has an experience and passion for “building thriving communities. He last role was as Vice President of Economic Development for Iredell County IDC in NC.

“The opportunity to work in a city that has the amount of economic diversification coupled with the area's scenic and recreational opportunities was highly attractive,” Thomas said. “St. George has all the right ingredients to be successful: airport, university, vibrant downtown, educated workforce, investment in infrastructure, great healthcare and a high quality of life.”

Thomas has several UT ties including being a graduate of Southern Utah University and was involved with economic development up in Layton City and Provo City, the press release said. Thomas is looking forward to tackling the growing St. George.

“St. George is definitely on the map. However, it’s important to balance growth and preservation; ensuring St. George doesn’t lose its unique characteristics,” he said. “While most of the attention in economic development is the attraction of new businesses, I want to ensure our existing industries and businesses receive equal attention. Businesses of all sizes play an essential role in the city’s economy.”

The St. George City Manager John Willis said Thomas will act as a liaison between the business community and public and private sector partners.

“We are thrilled to have Chad join our team. He brings a fresh perspective, a depth of knowledge, and a strategic vision that aligns perfectly with our city’s growth objectives,” Willis said. “We love his energy and positive attitude. He’s going to hit the ground running and work extremely well with members of our community.”