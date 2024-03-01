KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 164

Statewide News – 03/01/24

Governor Cox Signs State Calendar Privacy Bill

Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a new bill into law on February 28 that keeps the calendars of state elected officials private.

Republican Senator Curtis Bramble said Senate Bill 240 is meant to give lawmakers some force behind privacy laws that were already in place.

One reason for the bill is a case involving Attorney General Sean Reyes when a Utah judge said the contents of Reyes’ state calendar should be available to news outlets.

Utah Front License Plate Bill Passes

Most Utah drivers will no longer need a front license plate starting in 2025.

Senate Bill 45 passed 27 to 0 on February 28 and will save about $3 million in license plate production by only requiring a rear license plate on most Utah vehicles.

I say most because the bill still requires commercial vehicles to have a front license plate.

LDS Church Calls on Members to Vote During Super Tuesday

Officials from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are asking members to participate in their local caucus meetings on March 5, also known as Super Tuesday.

In a January 25 letter to local church leaders from the Utah Area Presidency, the church said it doesn’t matter what party you affiliate with, and they want everyone to stay up to date on their local candidates and issues.

Utah is one of 16 states in the country to participate in Super Tuesday with a presidential election, governor election, and congressional election on the table among other issues.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 03/01/24

Cedar City Man Found Guilty of Washer Hose Strangling

A man in Cedar City has been found guilty of attempted murder after reportedly strangling a woman with a washer at hose at laundromat in February 2023.

38-year-old Zackry Izaac Ross could spend anywhere between eight years to life in prison for the charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder.

Ross will receive an official sentence from a district court judge in April.

Glen Canyon Sets New Attendance Record for 2023

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is reporting 2023 as a record high for attendance.

The National Park Service reported 5.2 million visitors for Glen Canyon, breaking the record of 4.6 million visitors in 2017.

Also related to Glen Canyon, the Brown Trout Bonanza starts today in the national park with officials paying fisherman $50 for every brown trout caught between the Glen Canyon Dam and Paria River until April 7.

Gas Prices Continue to Rise as Spring Approaches

According to this morning’s AAA gas report, average prices for a gallon of unleaded continue to rise across the state as we inch closer to Spring.

The average for Washington County is about $3.20 per gallon, which is a ten-cent increase compared to February 23.

Iron County has reclaimed the title of cheapest gas in Utah with an average of $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive gas in the state can be found in Beaver County with an average of $3.39 per gallon.

