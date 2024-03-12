KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 169

Statewide News – 03/12/24

Utah Senator Todd Weiler to Receive Radiation Therapy

Utah Senator Todd Weiler will begin radiation therapy for his prostate cancer later this week, a first for the politician.

Weiler has been dealing with prostate cancer for years, but he believed he was done with it after removing his prostate in 2020.

Unfortunately, a recent batch of testing revealed the cancer was still active. Weiler will begin his radiation treatment on March 14.

Bad Bunny Sues Fan for Concert Recording in Utah

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is suing one of his fans for posting high quality recordings of his recent concert in Utah on YouTube.

While other fans recorded segments of the concert, Eric Garrone’s recordings were higher quality videos of full songs from the concert, something Bad Bunny claims is prohibited through the Digital Millenium Copyright Act.

Garrone filed a counter claim after Bad Bunny issued a takedown notice to the fan, but the rapper responded by suing Garrone for $150,000. All videos of the concert recorded by Garrone have been taken down as the legal battle continues.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 03/12/24

Virginia Fugitive Arrested in Southern Utah

A fugitive from Virginia was arrested by St. George police on March 8 after a night of searching Downtown St. George. 33-year-old Denzel Jerome Waddy fled the state of Virginia after abducting a woman in an unrelated case from his first-degree felony warrant issued in 2023.

Authorities in Wyoming notified the SGPD of Waddy’s last known location which was in the main area of St. George. Officers were able to locate Waddy and a woman who was possibly the victim of the kidnapping in a motel on St. George Boulevard.

Waddy is currently being held without bail in Washington County until Virginia authorities come to claim the fugitive.

Utah Criminal Breaks Ankle Monitor and Flees the Country

Phillip Alan Rogers, a 57-year-old former Northern Utah police officer who attempted to commit sexual acts with a juvenile in Las Vegas, was arrested in Southern Utah for his crimes in February, but a new development has thrown a wrench in the plans to put Rogers behind bars.

Rogers was equipped with an ankle monitor after being released on February 22 following a guilty plea in court. Before Rogers could appear for his scheduled sentencing in March, Rogers reportedly broke his ankle monitor and sent a picture to police of a plane ticket to Cambodia.

Rogers said in a message that he was fleeing the country to avoid his punishment and his current location is not known.

Semi Carrying Apple Puree Bursts into Flames in St. George

A semi-truck carrying large amounts of apple puree burst into flames around 12:30 a.m. this morning.

The semi was heading northbound on I-15 when the fire started due to an unknown cause near mile marker 13.

As we wait for more details on this fire, click here if you’d like to see pictures and videos of the fire taken by the surrounding community.

Other

