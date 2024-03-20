KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 175

Statewide News – 03/20/24

Governor Cox Signs Book Banning Bill

Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill that simplifies the book banning process in Utah schools.

Less than 10% of Utah schools, including charter schools, are required to trigger a statewide ban on a piece of literature in Utah schools.

The ban can be nullified if the Utah State Board of Education meets to discuss the ban within 60 days. The bill was passed despite several naysayers to the bill during the Utah legislature. The new law goes into effect July 1.

Utah Unemployment Benefit Filings Drop

The U.S. Department of Labor is reporting a drop in filings for unemployment benefits during the week of March 9.

Jobless claims fell to 1,144 from a previously reported 1,235 filings on the week of March 2.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 03/20/24

Police Searching for Missing Colorado City/Hilldale Man

Authorities from Colorado City and Hilldale are asking for assistance in locating a man who’s been missing for about a week.

Shane Lonnie Speirs was last seen getting into a 2012 Honda Pilot with a Utah license plate and small trailer in tow while wearing a pink zip-up hoodie, and dark colored pants with his dog, an Australian Shepherd mix.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Speirs should contact their local dispatch ASAP as Speirs may be experiencing a mental health crisis. You can contact St. George dispatch by calling 435-627-4300.

Springdale to Add More Housing with New Partnership

A new business partnership between Springdale and Mountain Country Home Solutions will add more affordable workforce housing in the area.

The new stretch of homes will consist of low-density residential units, a few higher-density multifamily units, and accessory dwelling units.

These homes are expected to be open to tenants within the next 18 months to two years.

St. George Art Festival Features The National Parks

The St. George Art Festival will take place March 29 and March 30 with over 150 artists featured, and a free concert from The National Parks, an acclaimed band with a following in Northern Utah.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 29 with The National Parks performing at 7 p.m. On March 30, the festival will start at 10 a.m. and finish at 6 p.m.

This year’s featured artist is Veronica Sandoval, a metal worker known for her excellent technique while drawing on inspiration from her friends, family, nature, friends, and Mexican heritage.

