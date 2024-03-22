KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 177

Statewide News – 03/22/24

Ruby Franke Journal Details Abusive “Training” of Children

A journal from former YouTube star and convicted child abuser Ruby Franke has been released to members of the press in St. George.

The journal described a process that Franke claimed was training her children to take the “evil” out of their bodies. She also called two of her children the “spawns of Satan” among many other abusive acts such as exposing the kids to the elements and isolating them to have them lose track of time.

Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt are now serving consecutive prison sentences of one to fifteen years on four second-degree felony counts of aggravated child abuse.

Governor Cox Vetoes Seven Bills During 2024 Legislature

Seven bills were vetoed, and 555 bills were signed by Utah Governor Spencer Cox during the 2024 Utah legislature.

The majority of the seven bills were denied because of unnecessary legislation around the items proposed.

In a veto letter to Congress, Cox stated they need to cut back on the amount of legislation being passed to give more time to the necessary bills in the legislative season.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 03/22/24

10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized with Other Illegal Narcotics in St. George

According to a statement from the St. George Police Department’s Facebook page, a large amount of illegal narcotics while officers were investigating a family fight at a St. George parking lot.

Over 10,000 fentanyl pills were obtained along with other illegal substances like cocaine and methamphetamine.

Two young children were found in the vehicle where the narcotics were hidden. Officers treated the children to breakfast before handing them off to other departments to receive the proper care going forward.

Gas Prices Rapidly Rises Across the State with Spring

According to this morning’s AAA gas report, average gas prices across the state continue to rise at a rapid rate as Spring arrives.

Washington County has an average price of about $3.63 per gallon of unleaded. Iron County is about 20 cents cheaper with an average of $3.44 per gallon.

Beaver County continues to hold the title of most expensive gas in the state with an average of about $3.78 per gallon. Despite raising their prices by over 30 cents in one week, Daggett County still has the cheapest gas in Utah with an average of about $3.40 per gallon.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton is craving something greasy. He’s probably thinking these unhealthy thoughts because he tried some chicken from a local restaurant yesterday and now he wants to order a full plate of the stuff. He realized there are very few joys that can compare to good chicken, but his weight might have something to say about that. Also, Sunrise Stories was a bit shorter today due to Stockton covering for Andy Griffin so he can enjoy his vacation.

Happy Weekend!