KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 165

Statewide News – 03/06/24

Trump Takes Utah Caucus and Biden Wins Democratic Primary

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are likely to go head-to-head once again this November with Super Tuesday results leaning in the two candidate's favor.

Trump won over Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley by over 11,000 votes in Utah, and Biden took 87% of the Democratic vote during the primary.

Haley has announced she will be dropping out of the presidential race but said she would not support Trump in the upcoming election.

LDS Church Buys Back Kirtland Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the reacquisition of the Kirtland, Ohio, temple on March 5.

The Kirtland Temple was the first temple built under the newly established church in 1836, but the religious group lost the temple following the murder of their first prophet, Joseph Smith, in 1844.

The church will also take possession of other religious sites in the area and will also receive historical artifacts as part of the purchase, which equates to about $192.5 million.

Utah Gun Advocates Call on Cox to Veto Teacher Gun Bill

Gun safety advocates gathered at the Utah Capitol on March 5 to urge Utah Governor Spencer Cox to veto a bill that would give firearm training to teachers.

The advocates are worried about the over-protection of teachers through this bill that would give them free firearm training annually.

The teachers would also receive a gun safe that would only open with their fingerprint. If passed, the bill would go into effect on May 1.

Utah Board of Education to Review Standardized Tests

The Utah State Board of Education will be reevaluating reading and comprehension tests throughout 2024.

The board will examine the correlation between tests that are given to younger students to assess their reading skills.

This is not a new initiative for the board since they periodically conduct studies to review these types of standardized tests. Results for this review are expected to be published in August.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 03/06/24

Narcan Supply Drops in Cedar City

Cedar City authorities are worried about the lack of access and education regarding Narcan, a potentially life-saving fentanyl antidote.

According to Cedar City law enforcement, The Center for Disease Control reduced their federal grant by over $1 million, taking away the trainer that would show officers how to use the Narcan.

The lack of funds has decreased the amount of Narcan available to Cedar City officers as well, which spells trouble since the region sees about six fentanyl overdoses every month.

City Hall Open House Today at Dixie Academy Ballroom

The City of St. George will hold a public open house today for the new St. George City Hall which is expected to open in 2025.

Those who attend the open house at the Dixie Academy Ballroom at Townsquare from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will be able to suggest names for the outdoor plaza of the new city hall and tell city officials what events they’d like to see in the artistic space of the facility.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton returned from his break to find Andy Griffin with a bad case of stomach flu. This means Stockton had to take over the morning show all by himself for the first time ever. If you don’t see Stockton’s name in the obituary tomorrow, then that means he did OK.

Happy Wednesday!