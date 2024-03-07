KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 166

Statewide News – 03/07/24

Utah Water Future Detailed in Colorado River Agreement

A new plan between Utah and six other states regarding water distribution has been submitted to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The initial plan was to have the states create a unified water plan for 2026 and beyond, but that plan fell through.

This new plan from Utah would have California, Arizona, and Nevada cut their water usage from Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

Utah Prison Cautions Visitors to Not Bring Drugs Into Facility

Officials from the Utah Department of Corrections are warning visitors to not bring any drugs into the prison.

In the last eight days, four people were arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs to inmates in the Utah State Prison.

One person tried to smuggle the drugs by cutting a hole in a plexiglass barrier that separates visitors from inmates.

Underground Railroad Drama Continues with Tim Ballard

Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad, was encouraged to sue a political rival by Attorney General Sean Reyes.

A new court filing showed a tweet from State Senator Nate Blouin that Reyes sent to Ballard allegedly O.U.R., a criminal organization. A message from Reyes called Blouin a “punk” and falsely claimed the state senator tried to impeach the attorney general.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 03/07/24

Guidelines Change as Covid-19 Cases Decline in Southern Utah

Respiratory illnesses like Covid-19 and the flu are on the decline as Spring approaches in Southern Utah.

According to the CDC, wastewater detection for Covid-19 is down by over 67% since the middle of February and has returned to a low not seen since September 2023.

The CDC now recommends an isolation time of one day with no fever, which is similar to what is recommended for other respiratory illnesses like the flu.

Car Jumps into Backyard of Washington City Home

A car had to be lifted out of the backyard of a Washington City home via crane in the morning hours of March 6.

According to Washington City police, a black Hyundai Sonata lost control due to an unspecified reason while in a nearby parking lot which ultimately led to the vehicle crashing through a fence, flying over an alley, and into the backyard of the home.

Detectives deemed the driver was not at fault, and they will not be cited or charged for the incident. Fortunately, nobody was injured throughout the incident.

