KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 92

Statewide News – 11/10/23

Bomb Threat at Veteran’s Hospital in Salt Lake City

The veteran’s hospital in Salt Lake City issued an evacuation on November 9 following a bomb threat that was issued over the phone.

Authorities worked to respond to the situation as fast as possible, and emergency patients were moved to other areas where they could be treated during the chaos.

K-9 units from the University of Utah arrived at the scene to sweep the area for any sort of explosive, but it was later determined that it was nothing more than a threat.

LDS Cause: Nourish Moms and Kids Worldwide

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is beginning a new global initiative to improve the health and development of young children along with their mothers.

The church’s Relief Society, a church women’s organization, will oversee the effort to increase access to nutrition, immunizations, and maternal and newborn care.

This will be an expansion to other child nutrition programs that are already underway in countries across Asia, Africa, and Central America.

Southern Utah/St. George News – Veteran's Day Edition

Here are a list of events you can expect to find across Southern Utah today and November 11.

Utah Tech Veteran’s Day Ceremony

A Veteran’s Day program will take place at Utah Tech University today at 1:30 p.m. near the Encampment Mall.

Not a lot of information was given regarding this event, but the reason why the program will take place on the day before Veteran’s Day is because the ones behind the program wanted to perform with the students on campus.

Follow the Flag Unveiling at Snow Canyon State Park

At 8 a.m. on Nov. 11 within Snow Canyon State Park, a nonprofit group called Follow the Flag will unveil an extremely large American flag.

David Cordero, the Director of Communications for the City of St. George, said this will break a record due to the sheer size of the flag.

It will not be hoisted onto a flagpole; the flag will reportedly stretch across the canyon with a wire system.

SunRiver Park Veteran’s Service

The 13th annual Veteran’s Day Service at SunRiver Veteran’s Honor Park will take place at 9 a.m. This popular event tends to draw big crowds, and multiple groups are taking place in this year's proceedings.

Some of the groups include American Legion Post 142, Marine Corps League Detachment 1270, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, Patriot Guard Riders of Southern Utah, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Sons of the American Revolution.

Turkey Trot on Veteran’s Day

St. George’s traditional canned food drive Turkey Trot will happen a little earlier this year.

Instead of taking place on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the Turkey Trot food drive will start on November 11 as to not interfere with the Snow Canyon Half Marathon.

The Turkey Trot will begin at 9:30 a.m. at J.C. Snow Park and features a 5K and one mile run. In order to enter, you need to provide $5 and five cans of food if you’re above the age of 13, and those younger than that just need to donate five cans of food.

The City of St. George is hoping to break their record for most food collected during the Turkey Trot, with the record being set at 2,065 pounds of canned food donated in 2019.

Veteran’s Day Parade in Washington City

The traditional Veteran’s Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Telegraph Street in Washington City on November 11.

Veterans who would like to participate in the parade can arrive at the start of the route at 300 East by Telegraph Street.

Over 2,500 thank you notes written by local elementary school students will be given to the veterans at the parade.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s grandfather served in the Korean War and lived in Japan during the brunt of the conflict along with Stockton’s grandmother. Stockton’s grandpa, Kent Myers, also participated in a choir group for decades that would perform on Veteran’s Day. He would always start the beginning of their traditional finale, being “God Bless America.”

Happy Veteran’s Day!