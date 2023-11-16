KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 96

Statewide News – 11/16/23

Cold Case Heats Up in Utah with New Evidence

Police in Ogden have released two new pieces of evidence that could hold the key to solving a case believed to have gone cold.

In August 1982, two people went missing days apart in Weber County, and were later found dead with gunshot wounds. These two victims were 21-year-old Tina Gallegos and 14-year-old Gabbi DiStefano.

The authorities say the two murders are linked, and a shower curtain and a towel with the inscription “Apartment 15” embroidered on the cloth. Investigators believe the items came from a motel or apartment located outside of Ogden.

The police are asking the public to review the photos involved in the case so the families of the two victims can finally receive some closure.

Making Book Banning at Utah Schools Easier

Lawmakers in Utah are pushing a proposal to make it easier to remove books from school libraries across the state.

The proposal, which comes from West Jordan Representative Ken Ivory, would allow the removal of a single title from school libraries if at least three school districts deem the title to be “objective sensitive material.” The rule would also apply if two school districts and five charter schools in Utah were to make the same claim.

The Legislature’s Education Interim Committee on November 15 voted to pass the plan with a ten to four party vote. All GOP members voted “yes” while only democrats voted “no.” The proposal will be debated further in January 2024.

Snowbasin Resort Opening Delayed

The Snowbasin Ski Resort near Ogden has delayed its opening date due to warm weather.

The resort was originally scheduled to open its slopes on November 24, but officials from the ski resort said they need to wait a little longer.

No new opening date has been announced, but the resort believes it will have an announcement by next week.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/16/23

40th Annual Jubilee of Trees

The Jubilee of Trees will return for its 40th year at the Dixie Convention Center, starting with an evening gala and live auction on November 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will continue from November 19 to November 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in what’s called the main span of the event.

30 designer trees that stand between seven to ten feet tall, and 20 enchanted trees that stand between four to six feet tall will be featured at the 40th Annual Jubilee of Trees.

The money raised at the event will go towards St. George Regional Hospital to assist surgeons in saving more lives by expanding their facilities and resources like upgrading their equipment.

Urgency of Women’s Leadership Series in Southern Utah

Southern Utah University and Utah Tech University will host a series of events centered around inspiring women to take on leadership roles.

The Urgency of Women’s Leadership Series will start at Utah Tech tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will include a presentation from Barbara Annis, a leading expert in gender intelligence. An interactive panel will follow the event with other leading experts.

The second event will also be on the Utah Tech campus from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will feature panel discussions, interactive audience conversations, and stories presented by guest speakers. Registration is required to attend, and you can find that registration link here.

Reminder: Gigantic Flag at Snow Canyon State Park

A gigantic American flag named “Lady Liberty” is currently hanging in the canyon at Snow Canyon State Park as a part of Veteran’s Day celebrations.

The flag comes from the nonprofit groups Follow the Flag and United We Pledge. The flag spans 11,700 square feet and is one of two flags in the country to be made in this size.

The flag will continue to preside at the state park until November 18 when the group will take down “Lady Liberty” so that she may fly elsewhere in the U.S.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton has only been skiing once, and he’s not sure if he’ll ever go again. To Stockton, skiing is like riding a motorcycle, he doesn’t want to break his neck for an adrenalin rush. He knows lots of people who live on the slopes, and he loves to watch the ski jump during the Winter Olympic Games, but he’d rather enjoy the warmth of the hotel room at the ski resort.

Happy Friday Eve!