KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 97

Statewide News – 11/17/23

Holland Named President of the Twelve

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, an apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been appointed as the new Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The 82-year-old Holland succeeds the late Acting President M. Russell Ballard following his death on November 12 at the age of 95.

The calling of Acting President would have gone to Elder Dallin H. Oaks according to seniority, but Oaks is currently serving as First Counselor in The First Presidency alongside Elder Henry B. Eyring and Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Fun fact, Elder Holland is a native of St. George and graduated from Dixie High School.

Utah Sues Insulin Makers for Alleged Scam

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is suing some of the nation's leading insulin makers due to an alleged pricing scheme.

The Utah officials claim the insulin manufacturers have purposefully raised the price of the vital drug up to 1,000% over the past decade.

The claim continues by stating the price of making insulin has dropped exponentially, and yet the price of the medication continues to rise.

The Attorney General’s Office said this bars access to insulin for many of the 200,000 diabetes patients in Utah.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/17/23

Child Struck by Car in Washington

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car on November 16 while riding on his bicycle.

The accident occurred at the corner of 100 East and 300 North in Washington City. The boy reportedly sustained injuries but it’s unknown how severe.

The child was reportedly talking after the accident, which could be a good sign for the boy’s health. We’ll provide more information as the story develops.

Brian Head Resort Opens Today

The Brian Head Resort is opening today after a short delay due to warm weather.

The Blackfoot and Pioneer lifts will open first with an opening celebration at 10 a.m. at the Blackfoot Life on Giant Steps Mountain.

Be sure to play it safe and don’t take any unnecessary risks while skiing and have fun!

Cedar City Event Raised 85K for Children’s Justice Center

The annual Dancing with the Community Stars event in Cedar City has raised more than $85,000 for the Iron County Children’s Justice Center.

Community members worked with professionally trained dancers to perform a show on November 14, where a packed house awaited them at the Heritage Center Theater.

The theme this year was “Dancing Through the Decades,” with dancers starting with a jazz number based in the 1930’s, and finishing with a hip-hop number from the early 2000’s.

Snow Canyon Half-Marathon Tomorrow

The 17th Snow Canyon Half-Marathon is happening tomorrow, November 18, with over 3,000 runners expected to participate.

The event will feature the half-marathon, a 10K run, a 5K run, and a fun run that will allow for children of all abilities to participate, even if they’re in a wheelchair.

The runners are expected to run along State Route 18 through Snow Canyon State Park and will finish around the area of Snow Canyon High School.

You can find more details regarding traffic changes on the events web page.

