KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 86

Statewide News – 11/02/23

3 Halloween Shootings Across the Wasatch Front

Police from Northern Utah spent most of Halloween night responding to reports of shootings across the Wasatch Front of varying severity.

The first shooting happened in Cottonwood Heights when a suspect reportedly threatened officers while carrying swords and was fatally shot by the police.

The second shooting was not as severe with the incident occurring in Millcreek at an apartment complex. Three men suffered minor injuries, but none were taken to the hospital.

The last shooting took place in Hooper with a woman calling the local authorities, who said she shot a man inside a home in the area. The man who was shot was transported to the hospital while the woman was arrested.

Another Candidate for Romney’s Seat in 2024

Another Republican candidate has joined the race for Utah Senator Mitt Romney’s seat in the 2024 election, bringing the number of official candidates to six.

Carolyn Phippen, former staffer for Utah Senator Mike Lee, has announced she will run to be the first woman to be elected in a Utah Senator position.

It’s looking more and more likely that the 2024 election is going to be a crowded one for Romney’s postion.

36 New Missions for the LDS Church in 2024

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 36 new mission locations will open in 2024 that span across the globe.

The missions will open on July 1, 2024, and will bring the total number of missions to an even 450 locations.

The church will add nine missions in Africa, ten in the U.S., seven in Mexico and South America respectively, as well as three more locations each in Asia and the Philippines.

New missions will also open in Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Portugal. There are 72,000 missionaries currently serving around the world.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/02/23

Woman Dies in Vehicle Accident on Bluff Street

A woman was struck by a car on Bluff Street on November 1 around 8 p.m. She unfortunately passed at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident.

Bluff Street was closed from 400 N. to 600 N. from 8 p.m. to about 11:45 p.m. to allow police to investigate the scene.

The identity of the woman has not been released, nor has the identity of the driver of the vehicle. Check out our full article on the subject for more details.

Car Flips Onto Roof in Red Rock Commons

A car flipped onto its roof on November 1 at the Red Rock Commons in St. George by Pet Smart.

The 81-year-old woman who was driving the car reportedly hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, causing the vehicle to to break through some landscaping.

The car crashed into a large boulder which flipped the vehicle onto its roof. The two elderly passengers received minor injuries but were released without being taken to the hospital.

Minor Cited for Drunk Driving in St. George

A 19-year-old woman driving a sports car crashed into the rear end of a Toyota pickup truck on November 1.

The collision injured the arm of the 31-year-old driver of the pickup, and he later drove himself to the St. George Regional Hospital.

Sobriety tests were conducted on the teen driver of the sports car and results found traces of alcohol on her person. A search of the sports car found said alcohol, and the woman was cited with possession of alcohol as a minor, and for following too closely behind a vehicle.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton is a huge Nintendo fan-boy. He loves everything Nintendo, and it’s been a bit of an obsession of his ever since he was a kid. Stockton still scans the news every day for any sort of news regarding new releases, and he’s not sure if he’ll ever back off on said obsession.

Happy Friday Eve!