A woman was suddenly struck by a car in St. George on November 1 at about 8 p.m. and unfortunately passed away from her injuries on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman stayed on the scene to cooperate with the police investigation.

The incident caused all lanes of Bluff Street to close down from 400 N. to 600 N. from about 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Traffic resumed as normal once the police finished their on-site investigation. No word has been given on the identity of the woman who was killed or the driver of the vehicle, and the charges they may receive.

The St. George Police Department released a statement on their Facebook page asking for assistance from the public to call if they know any information regarding this sudden accident.

The statement from the SGPD said, “ALL LANES OF BLUFF STREET ARE CLOSED from approximately 400 N to 600 N due to an auto versus pedestrian accident. Unfortunately the adult female died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. We’re asking for witnesses to come forward who may have witnessed this crash. Please contact police at 435–627-4300. We ask that you please avoid the area and take alternate routes. More information to follow as it becomes available.”

We’ll provide updates once more information on the situation has been released, including the identity of the woman, and results from the SGPD’s investigation.

Stay safe out there, and please be careful when driving on busy streets at night.