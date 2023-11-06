KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 88

Statewide News – 11/06/23

Draper Police Impersonator

Draper police officers are warning the public about a scammer posing as a police officer.

Authorities said the man calls residents and says they have an outstanding warrant or fines that need to pay through a specific app.

The police are advising the locals to hang up immediately, and to call into dispatch if they have made any sort of payment to the scammer.

Gas Prices Down Across the State

Gas prices are just a little easier to swallow across the state of Utah, but Southern Utah is not seeing much of a change.

According to a report from AAA, the state average price for a gallon of unleaded is set at $3.64, which is ten cents cheaper than what it was last week.

Washington County saw a little bit of a decline in prices, but not by much. $3.88 is the average for the Southern Utah county, but that’s more than 20 cents more than the state average.

Daylight Savings Ends For Now

It’s time to roll back the clock an hour since Daylight Savings Time has come to an end for 2023.

Smart devices should automatically make the switch, but if you have any manual clocks in your home and vehicle, then you’re going to have to change the time yourself.

In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would permanently set the clocks on Daylight Savings Time, but it has not progressed through the House of Representatives for a vote.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/06/23

Second Death at Bluff Street and the Unfortunate Coincidence

A second death occurred at the 500 N. Bluff Street intersection on November 3, just two days after the previous pedestrian accident on November 1.

Unfortunately, the coincidences don’t end there. It's been revealed by the St. George Police Department that the victim of the accident on November 3 was one Matthew Jones, brother of Mardelle Parkin, the first victim that died on November 1 in the exact same intersection.

Jones was crossing the street at 500 N. Bluff Street via the crosswalk when a driver sped through the red light and struck jones, taking his life.

A statement from the SGPD also revealed the driver of the vehicle had cocaine in their system. The driver was arrested on various charges including negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death.

Congressional Forum Tomorrow at Utah Tech

Two candidates aiming for Utah’s second congressional district will be in St. George on November 7 for a congressional forum.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Cox Performing Arts Center on the campus of Utah Tech University.

Republican candidate Celeste Maloy and Democratic Candidate Kathleen Riebe will be in attendance as they prepare for the special election on November 21.

Battle of Badges Chili Cook-Off

Police departments from across Southern Utah gathered for a chili cook-off on November 4 to raise awareness for Future Youths, a non-profit focused on providing necessities for children.

Residents that donated hygienic products and clothing at the event received a discount for the many concessions available at the Battle of the Badges.

Hurricane City Police Department received the judge’s choice award, and the St. George Police Department received the people’s choice award. More than $3,000 was raised over the course of the event.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s mom had a secret ingredient that she added to canned chili to make it more palatable. It’s not that big of a departure from the usual chili fare, just a bit of ketchup. That little bit of ketchup can make a big difference in “spicing” up the usual canned chili if you’re looking for a change. Barbeque sauce can also work wonders too.

Happy Monday!