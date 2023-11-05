A recent set of deaths on 500 N. Bluff Street is becoming more and more tragic as additional information is released from the SGPD and the families of the victims.

The victim who unfortunately lost their life on November 3 was Matthew Jones, brother of Mardelle Parkin, the first victim passed just two days earlier on the exact same street and same cause of death.

You can read about the first accident in our separate article if you’re unaware of the situation.

The information comes from St. George Police Department, as well as a GoFundMe page which has been set up for the two siblings.

The SGPD said, “On Friday, November 3 at approximately 8:47pm, St. George Police Department responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at 500 N. Bluff. It was reported that an adult male had been struck by a pickup truck. The Accident Reconstruction Team responded for the investigation. Unfortunately, the pedestrian passed away on scene from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.”

The statement from the SGPD via their Facebook page also revealed the reported reason why the driver didn’t stop for Jones as he was crossing Bluff Street.

The SGPD said, “From initial statements it appears that the pedestrian was crossing Bluff Street in the marked crosswalk with a walk signal. Witnesses reported that the vehicle failed to stop for the red light and struck the pedestrian. Investigators, including two DRE (Drug Recognition Experts), noted indications of impairment from the driver. Initial tests showed positive for cocaine.”

Officers arrested the driver, one Brianna Waters, on various charges including negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, DUI with prior conviction, possession of controlled substance, and other charges as well.

The statement from the police also confirmed the relation between the two victims while giving condolences to the families of the victims.

The SGPD said, “The pedestrian in this case was identified as the brother to the female pedestrian that died in an auto-pedestrian crash at the same location on Wednesday, November 1. We offer our condolences to the families affected by these tragic incidents. Both cases are still under investigation.”

Aimee Gonzales, a friend of the Jones family, helped organize the GoFundMe page for the two victims.

Gonzales said, “Hi, my name is Aimee Gonzales and I’m helping my friend Valerie Jones set up this page to help with expenses for this tragic loss. On November 1st, her sister Mardelle Parkin was hit and killed on bluff street. 2 days later her brother was hit and killed in the exact same spot. This tragedy is just beyond comprehension. Losing 2 siblings in 2 days is almost too much to bear. I’m hoping we can raise money to help with expenses so the family can grieve properly.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the surviving friends and family members of the two siblings, and we’ll provide more updates as the situation develops further.