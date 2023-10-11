KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 72

Statewide News – 10/11/23

Utah Blood Spilled in Israel

A rabbi from Salt Lake City has reported the loss of a Young Jewish Professionals Utah member.

Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted on social media that 24-year-old Lotan Abir was among the list of the dead that is numbered more than 250 at a music festival near Gaza.

Hamas attacked the rave, which tragically led to the loss of many lives. Zippel told sources that Abir was despairingly killed while his two friends were able to escape. Abir became a Utah resident about a year ago.

U of U Professor Reports from Israel

Amos Guiora, a University of Utah law professor, gave an update out of Israel, commenting on the immediate danger of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Guiora said, “Terrorism from Gaza has been a part of Israeli reality since, forever;” However, Guiora said it’s never been this bad.

The professor lives just outside of Jerusalem, and has heard loud booms near him, with buildings being directly attacked near where he lives.

Utah Sues TikTok

The state of Utah is suing social media platform TikTok.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox made the announcement on October 10, where he argued that the social media app misleads people, and more importantly, children.

Cox cited a recent U.S. Surgeon General report and said TikTok deploys an addictive product with design features intended to manipulate children.

Utah joins Arkansas and Indiana who are also suing the social media platform, and the state of Montana has banned the app entirely.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/11/23

St. George Airport Begins Construction Following Bomb Threat

The St. George Regional Airport is now rebuilding its terminal ramp, but the beginning of the construction came on the same day of a reported bomb threat.

While the bomb threat was unfounded when it was reported on October 9, it did shut down the airport for about an hour. Construction began on the terminal ramp soon after the threat was dismissed.

The new construction project is expected to take about five months, with expected completion sometime in March. You can find more details on the construction and how flights will be impacted in our full article.

Red Bull Rampage Injury

British cyclist Gee Atherton came to Southern Utah to participate in the upcoming Red Bull Rampage event on October 13, but he may not be participating due to an injury.

Atherton was practicing one of the stunts for the event which included a 60-foot drop off a cliff. Footage of the incident shows Atherton taking the fall, where he couldn’t stick the landing.

Atherton had to be air-lifted to the St. George Regional Hospital for urgent care, but he’s reportedly conscious and can even move his toes.

Cold Front in Southern Utah

A cold front is expected to make its way across Southern Utah, causing freezing temperatures for Cedar City in particular.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 28 degrees, which forecasters warn could kill crops and potentially damage any unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The cold front is expected to last until October 13, so be prepared for some colder weather as we approach the solar eclipse on October 14.

