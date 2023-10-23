KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 78

Statewide News – 10/23/23

150,000 Pounds of Fossils Stolen in Utah

Four suspects were arrested after they reportedly stole a large number of fossils from Utah and selling said stolen goods in China.

The four suspects originated from Utah, Los Angeles, and Oregon. Each suspect was issued 13 felony charges for stealing 150,000 pounds of “paleontological resources.”

These resources include dinosaur bones that were reportedly polished, cut, and turned into jewelry. The alleged actions of the four suspects resulted in over $3 million in terms of scientific loss.

5 Years Since Lauren McCluskey Murder

The Laruen McCluskey Foundation continues to spread awareness about stalking behavior and dating violence five years following McCluskey’s murder.

Lauren McCluskey was murdered on October 22, 2018, by her ex-boyfriend at the University of Utah.

Since then, the foundation and the U of U have held a “Race for Campus Safety” every year to raise awareness of these sensitive issues, and to remember Lauren McCluskey.

Beloved Bar in Salt Lake City Suffers from Fire

“Garage on Beck” is a beloved bar located in Salt Lake City, but a blistering inferno may have just closed the bar’s doors for good.

A kitchen fire reportedly started the blaze on October 21, with firefighters rushing to get the flames extinguished as fast as possible.

Unfortunately, the bar suffered greatly from the onset of the fire, and the owner of Garage on Beck is unsure if they will be able to reopen.

Despite the circumstances, a sign was jokingly placed in front of the burned building by staff which reads “Hottest bar in town.”

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/23/23

18-Year-Old St. George Resident Found Safe Following Search

Authorities of Southern Utah have located an 18-year-old man in St. George after being reported missing on October 20.

The man, Kevin Rugg, may be 18 years old, but he reportedly functions like an 8-year-old, the police report said.

Rugg’s last location before being reported missing was when he left his house, but officers have since been able to safely locate Rugg and returned him home safely.

St. George Man to Take on World Coffee Roasting Championship

St. George resident Andrew Coe is the reigning U.S. Coffee Roasting Champion, and he’s going even further beyond by taking on the world championships in Taiwan.

Coe is expected to compete in Taipei, Taiwan from November 16 to November 20. Contestants’ coffee will be assessed through various aspects such as flavor balance, sweetness and aftertaste, aroma, and overall flavor.

If you’d like to find out more about the competition in Taiwan, check out the official website for more details.

Day of the Dead at the St. George Art Museum

The St. George Art Museum will host its 4th annual Day of Dead celebration on October 25.

The festivities will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with traditional food and drink. The entertainment will start at 7 p.m., and the Day of the Dead art exhibit will be available for perusal inside the museum.

It’s completely free to enjoy the festivities, so don’t let the thought of “can I afford to go” stop you from attending.

