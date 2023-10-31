KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 84

Statewide News – 10/31/23

Utah Representative Phil Lyman to Run for Governor

Utah Representative Phil Lyman has announced his plans to run for Utah Governor in the 2024 election season.

Lyman helped establish the San Juan County Public Health Department during his tenure as a San Juan County Commissioner. He's also known for organizing a protest against the Bureau of Land Management in 2014 at Recapture Canyon.

Lyman spent some time in jail as a result of a trespassing charge from said protest. Representative Lyman will run against Utah Governor Spencer Cox as he runs for re-election in 2024.

Cyclist Killed in Salt Lake Following Train Collision

A cyclist was unfortunately killed due to a fatal train collision on the evening of October 30. Reports state the cyclist was struck by the train near the intersection of 800 South and 600 West.

The 23-year-old male cyclist was reportedly waiting for a train to pass, went through the closed crossing gate, and then struck by a second train the cyclist didn’t see coming.

The cyclist’s identity has yet to be released by the authorities.

Orem Principal Receives Flak for Leaving “Survivor”

An Orem elementary school principal is feeling a bit of regret after leaving the current season of “Survivor.”

The principal, Sean Edwards, told KUTV he understands why some fans of the show may be upset with him after only staying on the show for nine days since they would love to be on the show.

However, Edwards said he joined the show to experience lost time, but then realized his “true adventure of a lifetime” was spending time with his husband Matt back in Utah.

The current season of “Survivor” is currently airing on CBS every Wednesday.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/31/23

Two Children Killed in St. George Crash

A pair of young children were tragically killed in a crash that occurred on October 29.

We previously reported that the two children were critically injured, but more information from sources revealed that the two children sadly died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, who’s also the children’s father, may have been impaired during the crash according to suspicions from local detectives. The father is currently receiving treatment in the ICU for the injuries he sustained in the crash, but PIO Tiffany Mitchell of the SGPD said he’s expected to survive.

Utah Tech to Host Forum for Congressional Candidates

Following a St. George City Council Debate on November 1 at Utah Tech University, the school will then host a congressional forum at the university on November 7.

Republican Candidate Celeste Maloy and Democratic Candidate Kathleen Riebe will both be present at the forum.

The two candidates are vying for former Utah congressman Chris Stewart’s position in the November 21 election.

PSA: Halloween Safety Tips

Tonight is the night for ghouls, ghosts, and way too many Walter White cosplays. As you go out for your usual Halloween celebrations, be sure to bear a few things in mind.

If you’re trick-or-treating with your kids, be sure to stick with them through the whole process, don’t let them out of your sight. Don’t go to any unfamiliar neighborhoods, especially those you’ve never been to before. Even if you think it’s a myth, there’s no harm in checking your kid’s candy for any dangerous substances. Keep an eye out for any kids in dark costumes as you drive across town as to not hit them. Listen to “Spooky Scary Skeletons” at least three times today to get into the Halloween spirit.

...OK, maybe that last one was more of an opinion than a safety tip.

Other

Spooky fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton doesn’t do much on Halloween these days (SPOOOOOKY). In all seriousness, Stockton now has ten nieces and nephews combined, and the main thing he looks forward to on Halloween is seeing the costumes for the little ones. One of these years, he’s going to make his own costume from scratch, but alas, he’s been struck by a fit of laziness this Halloween night.

Pray it doesn’t come back to bite him.

Happy Halloween!