Statewide News – 10/06/23

Golden Spike Comes to Utah

A giant golden railroad spike spanning 43 feet is on its way to Utah to honor those who built the transcontinental railroad.

The golden spike is currently being hauled across the U.S. from Kentucky and will tour the country for the next two weeks before stopping in Brigham City for a few months.

The art piece will then head off to California before coming back to Utah to be permanently installed at the Golden Spike National Historic Park near Brigham City.

14 Injured in Kane County Following Crash

A van carrying 14 passengers was at the center of an accident between a semi-truck and a small Hyundai Sedan. All 14 passengers, including the driver, were sent to the hospital, three of which were air lifted due to critical injuries.

The accident happened on October 5 at about 12:40 p.m. when the van crossed the center line by Mount Carmel Junction, colliding head on with a semi heading North, the Hyundai then hit the van from behind.

The driver of the semi is reportedly uninjured.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/06/23

Woman Rescued in Kanarraville After Breaking Arm

A 66-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after Search and Rescue found the woman with a broken arm on the Kanarraville Falls Trail.

Deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the rescue on October 4, and the woman was taken to Cedar City Hospital once she was safely extracted.

Washington City Arts Council Hosts 1st Art Festival

The Washington City Art Council is hosting its first ever art festival this weekend on October 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The All About Art Festival will feature artists from Utah, Arizona, and Nevada. The art pieces will be available to purchase, but there will be plenty of other attractions including three bands, and a wide variety of food and drink options.

St. George Marathon Tomorrow

The 47th Annual St. George Marathon is tomorrow, and we here at KDXU will be giving direct coverage from the front lines.

You can hear live coverage on our sister station, ESPN 97.7 FM, from about 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. giving you the most up to date info on who’s keeping pace at the front of the approximately 8,300 athletes participating in the race tomorrow.

Frost Top Has a New Owner...But It’s Not Coming Back

The classic drive-in restaurant Larsen’s Frost Top, which was built in 1965, has a new owner with no plans to bring back the beloved restaurant.

Instead, the new owner will remodel the establishment into a drive-thru drink and snack joint, which is rather popular in Southern Utah.

The new establishment is called Sip-N and has a few other locations in Northern Utah. The new owner plans to keep the neon sign at the front of the building to keep a bit of Frost Top’s legacy intact.

