KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 54

Statewide News – 09/15/23

August Precipitation in Utah Over 200%

A new study from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service reports that August’s precipitation rate in Utah was over 200% of the average for the Summer month.

Valley areas around the state received just under two inches of rain while the Western Utah area was over 300% the average for August with over 3 inches of rain.

August rainfall in Utah is usually much dryer, so this follows with recent reports of this water year being the wettest ever for Utah.

Utah Gas Prices Dipping...Except for Southern Utah

While not by much, the overall average gas price for Utah is down.

As for the price, the average for a gallon of regular in Utah is $4.31. That’s one cent lower than it was in the previous report from AAA.

The cheapest gas in Utah can be found in St. George at $4.21 a gallon, but that price has not changed since the previous report.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/15/23

Over 2 Dozen Jump Off Burning Lake Powell Houseboat

25 people, including a mom and her two-month-old child, had to jump off a houseboat in Lake Powell as flames broke out from the engine.

An explosion was heard from the engine room on September 13 about 45 minutes after the houseboat left the marina.

Many other boaters on the lake assisted the 25 people get out of the water safely, and no one was injured.

2 Arrested After Stabbing in Cedar City

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the stabbing of two men in Cedar City in the late hours of September 13.

Authorities responded to reports of two men lying in the middle of a street by 1000 West and Block Street, and that the men were taken to the hospital.

The police later arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of the stabbing, and the two men stabbed were transported to St. George Regional Hospital for more care.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scammers

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office took to their Facebook page to warn residents of phone scammers posing as deputies.

The red flag is that the “deputies” will ask for money, and that’s something the Sheriff’s Office would never do.

The Sheriff’s Office highly encourages residents to not give any sort of monetary information to the scammers, and to hang up immediately.

Quick Reminder: St. George Temple Tours Start Today

Public open house tours for the St. George Temple start today and will go until November 11.

No tours will be available on Sundays and September 30, as the latter date is for General Conference.

Reservations are encouraged, and you don’t have to be a member to attend.

