KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 55

Statewide News – 09/18/23

Chris Stewart Officially Leaves Office

Utah Congressman Chris Stewart has officially resigned from his position in congress as of September 15.

The Utah Second District representative previously announced his resignation over the summer due to family complications involving his wife’s health and endorsed Celeste Maloy as his possible replacement in the upcoming election.

Maloy will run against Kathleen Riebe, who’s the Democratic Party nominee, on November 21.

New Biography on Joseph Smith to Release

A new official biography on Joseph Smith, the founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been commissioned.

The biography is being written by Richard E. Turley Jr., who previously served as an assistant historian and recorder for the church.

The title of the biography will be “Joseph the Prophet.” No release date has been given at this time, but the church stated it may take a few years to complete.

Literal Ton of Trash Removed from Great Salt Lake

Over 100 volunteers gathered at The Great Salt Lake on September 16 to collect thousands of pounds worth of garbage from the coastline.

The event was part of the International Coastal Clean-up Day with cleaning crews searching for any sort of debris such as bottles, cans, bits of metal, tires, and many other forms of litter.

At the end of the day, over 3,000 pounds worth of trash were removed from the largest saltwater lake on the continent.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/18/23

Two Dead After Rollover Near Cedar Pocket

Two women unfortunately passed away following a deadly rollover crash on September 16 near Cedar Pocket.

An SUV was travelling northbound when it struck the center median, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times, and ejecting three of the seven passengers about 40 yards down a nearby ravine.

All three of the passengers ejected were reportedly women in their 20’s, and the surviving victim of the plunge into the ravine was transported to St. George Regional Hospital via helicopter for treatment.

You can find more details in our full article on the accident.

Single Driver Dead in San Juan County

A person was pronounced dead after a crash in San Juan County on September 15.

The Department of Public Safety reports the driver’s vehicle careened into a dirt lot and didn’t stop until it collided with several trees and boulders, causing the vehicle to fall on its roof.

Responders arrived at the scene and declared the driver dead, and no one else was hurt in the crash. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

Legislative Meetings to be Held in St. George

Southern Utah will host a multitude of Utah lawmakers starting today as a part of some legislative interim committee meetings.

The meetings will take place from September 18 to September 20, and this will be the first time all interim meetings will be held away from the Utah State Capitol Complex.

Legislative leaders said the reason for the change in location is to give people a chance to attend meetings when they usually couldn’t go due to distance.

Other

