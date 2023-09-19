KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 56

Statewide News – 09/19/23

Threats in Farmington After Horse Dragging Video

City officials from Farmington are receiving threats after the release of a video of a horse being dragged behind a vehicle in the area.

The security footage caused some public discourse earlier this month. Farmington police said it doesn’t qualify as animal cruelty and have passed the investigation over to Animal Care of Davis County.

Members of the public are quite upset over this decision, but Farmington officials are encouraging residents to show patience and empathy instead of violence as the investigation progresses.

Senate Candidates Emerge Ahead of 2024 Election

Potential candidates vying for Utah Senator Mitt Romney’s seat in 2024 have started declaring their candidacy.

Brad Wilson, the Speaker of the Utah House will be stepping down on November 15, with wide speculation stating he will be running for the senate position in 2024.

Roosevelt City Mayor Rod Bird Jr. Announced his candidacy, and Riverton City Mayor Trent Staggs also stated he will be running for Romney’s seat.

This comes just a few days after Romney announced he would not be running for re-election in 2024, encouraging a “New Generation” to take the political reins.

“Trash Islands” in the Jordan River

Residents and activists of Northern Utah are growing concerned over trash buildup in the Jordan River, with reports of “islands” of trash.

The Jordan River Commission has counted 20 garbage islands in the river so far, which is quite bad for the environment.

The commission said the cause of the trash buildup may have to do with the surplus of storms pushing the waste into the Jordan River.

The Salt Lake City Council is currently considering options to clean up the Jordan River.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/19/23

Man Arrested for Rape and Kidnapping

A man in St. George was arrested over the weekend on charges of rape, kidnapping, and aggravated assault among other charges.

The 38-year-old man reportedly started screaming at the victim after a verbal altercation, causing the woman to hide under a trailer outside of her home.

The man then grabbed the victim by the legs, dragging her back into the home and sexually assaulting her.

Officers arrived shortly after thanks to the victim’s mother calling the authorities. Requests have been made for the man to be held without bail.

Police on the Hunt for Groper in St. George

Authorities in St. George are looking for a Hispanic male who is suspected of approaching multiple women, and allegedly groping a student from Utah Tech University.

Two of the girls who were approached told officers that the suspect acted suspiciously before vacating the area.

If you know anything about this alleged groper, please contact the SGPD or Utah Tech Police as soon as possible.

City Hall Groundbreaking Ceremony Tomorrow

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new St. George City Hall will be held tomorrow across the street from Town Square on Main Street at 9 a.m.

City officials are encouraging residents to attend, and Mayor Michele Randall is expected to speak at the event.

The expected construction time for the new city building is expected to be about 18 months, so expect to see the new city hall in 2025.

