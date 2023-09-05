KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 46

Statewide News – 09/05/23

Labor Day Weekend Storms

Multiple storms were seen throughout Utah over Labor Day weekend with damaging winds, flash flooding, and even snow.

Utah’s first snow for the season fell on areas like Bald Mountain and Snowbird.

Calmer weather is expected through Utah since this most recent storm has now passed.

Gas Prices Rising in Utah

Gas prices are on an upward trend in Utah, but it’s overall lower than this time last year.

AAA reports the average price of gas for a gallon of regular is $4.30 in Utah. That’s a 19-cent increase from August.

Washington County and Iron County have some of the lowest prices in the state at about $4.15 a gallon, and Rich County has the highest with an average of $4.60 a gallon.

Fall Colors Incoming

Summer is finally coming to a close in Utah with fall colors just around the corner.

The Farmer’s Almanac said Utah is just a month away from “peak” Autumn colors, with October 5 to October 21 being the best time to view the leaves change colors.

This is reportedly earlier than expected for Utah since the beehive state has received more moisture than usual, resulting in a faster color change.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/05/23

Primary Election Day

Residents of Southern Utah will take to voting booths in order to narrow down candidates for congress and St. George City Council.

Congressional Candidates:

St. George City Council Candidates:

Today is the last day to mail in your ballot. You can also drop off your ballot at one of the many drop boxes found throughout Washington County.

In person voting will also be available today at the Dixie Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 8. p.m.

Lots of Rain...Not Much Flooding

Residents of Southern Utah got lots of rain over the Labor Day Weekend, but thanks to careful planning from officials, flooding was kept to a minimum.

Officers spent nights unclogging storm drains to make sure they could handle the worst, and it looks like it paid off.

Southern Utah will revert to its usual dry state this week with no signs of storms.

World War 2 Planes on Display in St. George

Two World War 2-era planes will be on display at the St. George Regional Airport from September 7 to September 10.

Tickets are on sale for rides in the C-47 troop transport aircraft and the B-29 super fortress.

Tickets can also be bought for cockpit tours of the two aircraft, which can be bought on-site.

