KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 47

Statewide News – 09/06/23

Congressional Primary Too Close to Call

The primary election occurred on September 5, and the race has been close to say the least.

Becky Edwards was ahead by a wide margin when votes started to roll in at 8 p.m., but the votes began to lean toward Celeste Maloy as time went on.

Washington and Iron County gave Maloy the boost needed to make it past Edwards...barely.

The current count for the vote count has Maloy sitting at 38% with Edwards close behind at 36%. Candidate Bruce Hough sits at about 26%.

The chosen Republican candidate will go head-to-head with Democratic candidate Kathleen Riebe in the general election on November 21.

More updates to come as information is released.

$28 Million from BLM Goes to Conservation Groups

The Bureau of Land Management will donate $28 million to six conservation groups in Utah focused on conserving public lands in Utah and other western states.

The groups on the list include the Mule Deer Foundation, Backcountry Hunters and Angles, Dine Native Plants Program, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, and Trout Unlimited.

Romney’s Approval Rating Increases Dramatically

The approval rating for Utah Senator Mitt Romney’s approval received a boost in the latest polls from the Deseret News/Hinkley Institute.

Romney’s approval rating has shot up from 40% of Republicans in May to 56% of Republicans in the latest poll.

Senator Mitt Romney is not sure if he will run for a second term in 2024, Romney said he will provide details in the coming months.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/06/23

St. George City Council Candidates Narrowed Down

According to the current vote count from the primary election on September 5, six candidates for the St. George City Council will make their way to the general election on November 21.

The current vote count has the following candidates in the lead.

Danielle Larkin

Jimmie Hughes

Steve Kemp

Paula Smith

Brad Bennett

Gregg McArthur

Check out our full article that dives deeper into the subject.

More updates to come.

Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Drive-By Shooting

The St. George Police Department have arrested a juvenile in connection to a drive-by shooting on August 21.

The juvenile reportedly was already on probation and faces a dozen felony charges.

The shooting in question occurred in the early hours of August 21 at home near 2940 East 110 North Circle in Washington County.

Nobody was harmed in the shooting.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

September 8 is Stockton’s birthday! He turns 27 this year, and he feels very weird about it. He’s not afraid of growing old, but he still feels like a child at times since so many of his hobbies have been translated from childhood to adulthood...and not a lot has changed. Meaning, he’s still a big geek (and proud of it).

Since his birthday is coming up, Stockton will be taking a brief vacation for the rest of the week, but his good friend and editor Elle Cabrera will be taking the reins for the rest of the week.

Happy Wednesday!