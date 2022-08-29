LaVerkin Development To Be Zion Canyon Hot Springs

(LaVerkin, UT) -- The LaVerkin Hot Springs will be the source water for the Zion Canyon Hot Springs when the 15 acres of land is developed. Colorado-based Iron Mountain Hot Springs plans to pump spring water to the 16 individual pools that will be built. Co-owner Mogli Cooper says it's been a long road to get the development going, but added she was okay with that. Cooper says the development won't be a family resort and will instead be like their facility in Colorado.