The St. George Art Museum is inviting the public to their annual Light the Night celebrations, unveiling new winter exhibits while also providing live entertainment and refreshments.

The museum staff will welcome visitors to the festive event on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to enter, which is usually the case for the St. George Art Museum.

A news release from the City of St. George describes Light the Night as, “A luminary event designed to captivate the community and usher in the winter season is nearly upon us as the St. George Art Museum presents Light the Night on December 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This free event marks the opening of the Winter Exhibitions, blending art, music and family friendly activities.”

Kacey Carter, the Administrative Assistant at the St. George Art Museum, told the visitors to prepare for a festive night.

Carter said, “This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable night filled with inspirational art, the joy of community togetherness and awesome treats. Experience this timeless winter tradition and enjoy the added bonus of being among the first people to see the new Winter Exhibitions.”

Guests can expect hot chocolate, donuts, and visitors can also craft luminaries to “Light the Night” in the museum’s courtyard and sculpture garden.

The Desert Hills High School Chamber Singers will provide entertainment by performing some seasonal favorites.

The new winter exhibits include:

"Sacred Landscapes" by Gilmore Scott : Navajo artist Gilmore Scott captures the spiritual essence of the Southwest through bold, vibrant depictions of sacred spaces and cultural heritage.

"Lines in the Sky" by Ryan Nord Kitchen : Minimalist yet evocative, these abstract works depict the fleeting beauty of clouds, sunsets and natural horizons, blending serenity with modern expression.

"Fluid States" by Meaghan Gates : Through ceramics and mixed media, Gates explores the interplay of fragility and resilience, using intricate textures and layered designs inspired by nature.

"In Contrast" by Denis Defibaugh : This striking black-and-white photography series highlights the stark contrasts of winter landscapes, evoking solitude and quiet reflection.

Many of the artists involved in the creation of these pieces will be in attendance to answer questions and socialize with the visitors.