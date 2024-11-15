Local Authorities Investigate Potential Kidnapping In Bloomington Hills North

The St. George Police Department said witnesses observed a potential kidnapping Friday morning in the Bloomington Hills area. Here's the full report from the SGPD:

"At approximately 7:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a potential kidnapping in the area of Bloomington Hills North.

A juvenile reported that a child who appeared to be around 12-years-old was pushed into the backseat of an older model, dark green, 4-door pickup truck with black wheels by an adult male. There is no further description of the male.

This was in the vicinity of a bus stop, and those children assigned to this bus stop have been accounted for.

Officers are working with area school employees to ensure all children are accounted for. Home or vehicle security footage is being sought for further information. If you live in the area and have any surveillance footage available, please call the police.

Officers and investigators are on the scene, and this report is being investigated actively. If you have any information, please call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300. Thank you."

Officials said they are working quickly to try and ensure the vehicle in question is still in the area and are hoping the public can identify or at least point them in the proper direction of the older model green truck in question in the case.

Once again, the public is urged to call the above non-emergency number if they have any information in the case. Citizens can also call 9-1-1 if it appears the need is urgent in the case, such as any assault, or other law-breaking.

