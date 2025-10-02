What kind of ... off the beaten path .. flavor combos do you like?

I recently asked through social media some of the food people in Southern Utah secretly love that they'd just as soon everyone not know about. As per their requests, the names have been changed to protect the over-indulgent.

But as a show of good faith, I will go first.

Andy G in St. George:

Pop Tarts with peanut butter -- Frozen, room temperature, toasted, whatever, I love 'em. They have no real nutritional value, won't fill you up and are probably made from cardboard or concrete. Doesn't matter, I eat them up when I can -- my wife is very anti-Pop Tart-- Andy in St. George

Jamie in Washington City:

Dipping pizza in ranch dressing -- I try not to do it in public, but when we order pizza at home, out comes the ranch. The creaminess, combined with the savory pepperoni and sauce ... so good.

Melanie in Santa Clara:

Dipping french fries in a Wendy's Frosty -- I don't think there's anything wrong with this, but I've had people sneer at me when I do it. OK, maybe ice cream and potatoes don't go together, I don't know.

Celeste in Cedar City:

Peanuts in my Dr. Pepper -- I call it my morning protein shake. And by the time you finish the Dr. Pepper, the peanuts are all dissolved. It tastes kind of like a Snickers bar. -

Candy in St. George:

Peanut butter and apple slices on bread -- It's just basically a PB & J with the apples acting as the J.

Mark in St. George:

Melted cheese on my apple pie -- I get funny looks when I eat this, but you should try it. It is absolutely the bomb!

Gena in Hurricane:

Sweet potato fries dipped in maple syrup or cinnamon/sugar -- It's like Thanksgiving yams, only with fries. So good.

Michelle in Mesquite:

Milk with Coke -- It's like a milkshake or a Coke Float, only so much easier and quicker. Make sure the milk is really cold

Terry in Washington City:

Bacon with ice cream -- I love bacon so much, and it can go with anything. I'll put it on grilled cheese, peanut butter sandwich and even vanilla ice cream. Hey, don't knock it until you've tried it.

KG in St. George:

Raw spinach in place of lettuce on everything -- I guess this isn't that weird, but I love raw spinach and if anything I eat calls for lettuce (burgers, salad, sandwiches, tacos) I'll put spinach instead.

As they say, to each his own. Or as my Dad always says -- woolen underwear (to itch his own).

